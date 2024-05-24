Aramark, a leading global provider of food and facilities services, with operations spanning the education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections sectors, today announced it was ranked #29 on Fair360’s (formerly DiversityInc) 2024 Top 50 Companies list, up 11 spots from 2023. This is the eighth consecutive year Aramark appeared on the Top 50 list. For the first time, the company was also ranked on the Top Companies for Black Executives list, at #11.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240524230333/en/

Aramark announced it was ranked #29 on Fair360's 2024 Top 50 Companies list. This is the eighth consecutive year Aramark appeared on the Top 50 list. For the first time, the company was also ranked on the Top Companies for Black Executives list, at #11. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fair360 Top 50 survey has been the external validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategies, workplace, and supplier diversity practices, and philanthropic engagement since 2001. It measures companies on leadership accountability, human capital diversity, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy.

The Top Companies for Black Executives list measures the hiring, promotion, and retention of Black employees within a company. As reported in its 2023 Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report, 36% of Aramark’s management is made up of racially/ethnically diverse individuals and 20% of Aramark’s board members are women of color.

“Aramark is honored to once again be recognized as a Top 50 Company for Diversity and as a Top Company for Black Executives for the first time,” said Fenimore Fisher, Aramark’s Vice President, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “The values of DEI are core values we embed into everything we do. As Aramark advances forward with our commitment to DEI, fairness is not a construct, it is a guidepost.”

Be Well. Do Well., Aramark’s ESG platform, sums up the company’s dedication to reduce inequity, support and grow communities, promote diversity, and protect the planet. Its vision is to be the most admired employer and trusted hospitality partner, and the company works to achieve this by creating a fair and inclusive culture, fully engaging all levels of its workforce.

“I’m delighted to recognize the companies on the Top 50 list for their ongoing commitment to workplace fairness,” said Luke Visconti, Founder and Chairman of Fair360. “The data shows that over the long-term, companies that consistently put their employees first and have strong track records of respecting and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, are stronger performers and better equipped to adapt to market conditions.”

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” Fair360’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Supplier Diversity,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240524230333/en/