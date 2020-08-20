Log in
Aramark : Named to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

08/20/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Company Again Recognized For Creating An Inclusive Workplace

Diversity Best Practices (DBP), a division of Working Mother Media, today unveiled its fourth annual Inclusion Index. Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, was among the 98 organizations that earned a place on the index.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005081/en/

The index helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) solutions to close the gaps. Organizations were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups (women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people); inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

“One of Aramark’s core values is ensuring a company culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for all,” said Ash Hanson, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer at Aramark. “We are honored to be named to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index and remain committed to removing barriers, reducing inequality, and increasing opportunities for all of our team members.”

“Diversity, equity and inclusion continues to be a topic of critical importance, especially in these times of heightened racism and social injustice,” says Deborah Munster, vice president, Diversity Best Practices. “The good news is that corporate America is paying closer attention to its D&I practices, and I am proud to recognize the work our Inclusion Index companies are doing to elevate their efforts to drive a more equitable future.”

Aramark has long been recognized by institutions focused on promoting diversity and inclusion, including one of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity; a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality with a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index; a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index with a 100% score; and a Top 50 Employer for Equal Opportunity by Equal Employment Publications. The Company’s diversity and inclusion efforts are guided by thousands of associates in 10 employee resource groups: Leaders and Employees of African Descent (LEAD), Aramark Dietitians, Aramark Impacto (Hispanic/Latino), Aramark Pride (LGBTQ+), Aramark Rising Sun (Indigenous), Aramark Salute (Veterans), Aramark Synergy (Interfaith), Aramark Thrive (Individuals with Disabilities), Aramark WBRN (Women’s Business Resource Network), and Aramark Young Professionals. Aramark also recently created an Executive Diversity Council that will provide strategic focus and direction to advance diversity, equity and inclusion among its employees, client partners, customers, suppliers and communities.

To learn more about Aramark’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit https://www.aramark.com/careers/why-aramark/diversity-inclusion.

ABOUT DIVERSITY BEST PRACTICES
Diversity Best Practices, a division of Working Mother Media, is the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for culture change. Through research, benchmarking, publications and events, DBP offers members information and strategies on how to implement, grow, measure and create first-in-class diversity programs.

About Aramark
Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
