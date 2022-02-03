Aramark Recognized for Achievement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Receives Awards for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality and Disability Inclusion

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global hospitality, facilities, and uniform services provider, announced it has received two awards for achievement in diversity, equity, and inclusion, with a focus on LGBTQ+ workplace equality and disability inclusion.

Aramark received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, for the eighth consecutive year. Additionally, for the eighth consecutive year, Aramark was named a Top 50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine, for providing a positive working environment for people with disabilities. The readers of CAREERS & the disABLED magazine selected the top companies in the country for which they would most prefer to work or believe provide a positive working environment for people with disabilities.

Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark’s people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the company’s employees, clients, and communities it serves.

“In our recently issued Impact Report, our CEO underscored our continued focus on what’s really important: making a positive impact on people and our planet. Empowering our diverse workforce through an inclusive workplace is central to our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy – because we know that when our team members feel supported, they create exceptional experiences for our customers and have incredible impact on the communities around them. We are honored to be recognized for our work in this space,” said Ash Hanson, Aramark’s SVP and Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer.

Aramark’s 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) give voice to the diverse communities that make up the company’s workforce and help create a more inclusive workplace. Membership in Aramark’s ERGs has increased more than 25% in the past six months, and more than 122 events or engagement activities have taken place in the past year.

Aramark’s Pride ERG is committed to fostering an open, inclusive environment in which lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning (LGBTQ+) employees, and their allies, are fully engaged to achieve organizational goals and enhance professional growth. Aramark’s Thrive ERG is dedicated to team members who self-identify as having a disability and for caretakers and advocates of those with disabilities. Thrive members are currently participating in the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania’s Polar Plunge and Polar Pop, benefitting people with intellectual disabilities.

About Be Well. Do Well.

Introduced in 2019, Be Well. Do Well. is Aramark’s sustainability plan and directly connects to the company’s mission: Because we’re rooted in service, we do great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Be Well. Do Well. outlines the company’s goal to make a positive impact on people and planet by working to reduce inequity, supporting and growing local communities, and protecting the planet. Read Aramark’s 2021 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report here.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005670/en/