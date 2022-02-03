Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aramark
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARMK   US03852U1060

ARAMARK

(ARMK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/03 10:42:31 am
35.77 USD   +3.26%
02/02ARAMARK : Named to FORTUNE's 2022 List of ‘World's Most Admired Companies'
PU
02/02Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/02Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 2, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aramark Recognized for Achievement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Receives Awards for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality and Disability Inclusion

02/03/2022 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global hospitality, facilities, and uniform services provider, announced it has received two awards for achievement in diversity, equity, and inclusion, with a focus on LGBTQ+ workplace equality and disability inclusion.

Aramark received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, for the eighth consecutive year. Additionally, for the eighth consecutive year, Aramark was named a Top 50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine, for providing a positive working environment for people with disabilities. The readers of CAREERS & the disABLED magazine selected the top companies in the country for which they would most prefer to work or believe provide a positive working environment for people with disabilities.

Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark’s people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the company’s employees, clients, and communities it serves.

“In our recently issued Impact Report, our CEO underscored our continued focus on what’s really important: making a positive impact on people and our planet. Empowering our diverse workforce through an inclusive workplace is central to our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy – because we know that when our team members feel supported, they create exceptional experiences for our customers and have incredible impact on the communities around them. We are honored to be recognized for our work in this space,” said Ash Hanson, Aramark’s SVP and Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer.

Aramark’s 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) give voice to the diverse communities that make up the company’s workforce and help create a more inclusive workplace. Membership in Aramark’s ERGs has increased more than 25% in the past six months, and more than 122 events or engagement activities have taken place in the past year.

Aramark’s Pride ERG is committed to fostering an open, inclusive environment in which lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning (LGBTQ+) employees, and their allies, are fully engaged to achieve organizational goals and enhance professional growth. Aramark’s Thrive ERG is dedicated to team members who self-identify as having a disability and for caretakers and advocates of those with disabilities. Thrive members are currently participating in the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania’s Polar Plunge and Polar Pop, benefitting people with intellectual disabilities.

About Be Well. Do Well.

Introduced in 2019, Be Well. Do Well. is Aramark’s sustainability plan and directly connects to the company’s mission: Because we’re rooted in service, we do great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Be Well. Do Well. outlines the company’s goal to make a positive impact on people and planet by working to reduce inequity, supporting and growing local communities, and protecting the planet. Read Aramark’s 2021 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report here.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARAMARK
02/02ARAMARK : Named to FORTUNE's 2022 List of ‘World's Most Admired Companies'
PU
02/02Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/02Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 2, 2022
CI
01/31Aramark Picked as Food, Beverage Partner at Seven Merlin Entertainments Venues
MT
01/31Merlin Entertainments Names Aramark as Food and Beverage Partner
BU
01/26ARAMARK : Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces Plans for “District E Powered ..
PU
01/26Aramark Releases 2021 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report; Demonstrates Commitment to Incre..
AQ
01/25Aramark Releases 2021 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report
BU
01/19Aramark Invites Visitors Back to the National Parks & Public Lands
BU
01/18Aramark to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARAMARK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 363 M - -
Net income 2022 266 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 8 884 M 8 884 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 248 300
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart ARAMARK
Duration : Period :
Aramark Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,64 $
Average target price 42,33 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Ondrof Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen I. Sadove Non-Executive Chairman
Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer-International
Daniel J. Heinrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMARK-6.00%8 884
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-4.66%12 001
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-2.25%6 078
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.77%3 697
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.-17.01%3 651
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.20%3 012