Aramark Refreshments (Aramark; NYSE: ARMK), a leading provider of office coffee, refreshments, and snack distribution services, will activate at The NAMA Show 2024 hosted by the National Automatic Merchandising Association from May 7– 9 in Dallas, TX and showcase its expertise in energizing workspaces with unique and flexible solutions within the innovative Imagination Way experience. The NAMA Show, the premier event for the convenience services industry, brings together all segments of the industry and provides a platform for networking, learning, and discovery.

“At Aramark Refreshments, anticipatory hospitality is at the heart of everything that we do, and The NAMA Show provides a unique opportunity for us to share our approach to creating inspired break experiences that foster a sense of inclusivity and community,” said Pat Liebler, President and CEO of Aramark Refreshments. “We are thrilled to participate in this year's show and look forward to connecting with other industry professionals through our curated spaces and panel discussions.”

From an authentic cup of coffee to robust micro-markets, Aramark Refreshments partners with businesses to provide unparalleled convenience and support in workspaces. To demonstrate how it has set out to fuel inspiration and innovation through reimagined break amenities, Aramark will introduce the Innovation Lounge Powered by Aramark Refreshments.

The curated space – where convenience, comfort, community, and engagement collide – will include a Bevi mixology pop-up with a customized hydration station, display a wide variety of breakspace solutions including Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Apex OrderHQ™ food lockers, and showcase new technologies and products from brands likeBROOD featuring Revv® Coffee, Everysy, Borg & Overström, and more. Purpose-based brand partnerships from certified women-owned Marigold & Grey and Bigelow Tea®, as well as Joffrey’s Valor Blend®, which supports U.S. Armed Forces, will also be highlighted in the Innovation Lounge. Additionally, Aramark's commitment to sustainability will be showcased through Intuitive AI's Oscar and a variety of sustainable-forward snacks.

Aramark’s innovative leaders will also take the stage throughout the two-day event to share their expertise on elevating the customer experience at work.

Pamela Raskin, Vice President of Customer Experience and Innovation for Aramark Refreshments, will moderate a panel titled Elevating Customer Experience: Employee Engagement Essentials that highlights how today’s employees are looking for convenience, connection, and engagement in the breakroom. Panelists including Deborah Parnigoni, Vice President of Field Marketing for Aramark Collegiate Hospitality; Melissa Alexander, Principal at MultiStudio; and Peter D’Angelo, Senior Vice President of Dining & Hospitality at Citi, will discuss the various components needed to build community through next-level break experiences including experiential design, insights, and product innovation.

Erin Moshier, Vice President of Operations for Aramark Refreshments, will be participate in a panel titled Successful Technology Implementation: An Open Forum with Expert Panelists that will address technology implementation in the workplace. She will be joined by experts from across the industry to discuss how to successfully strategize technology implementation within your business and avoid mistakes in the purchase and implementation of technology and people.

Follow along on Aramark’s show journey with #TheNAMAShow and #BreaksReimagined hashtags on social media.

