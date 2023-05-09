Aramark : Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Inquiries: Felise Glantz Kissell For Immediate Release (215) 409-7287 Kissell-Felise@aramark.com Scott Sullivan (215) 238-3953 Sullivan-Scott1@aramark.com Aramark Reports Second Quarter Earnings YEAR-OVER-YEAR SUMMARY Revenue +19% ; Organic Revenue +19%

Operating Income +28%; Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) +30% 1

Operating Income Margin +27 bps; AOI Margin +40 bps 1 Higher profitability due to operating leverage from increased revenue, improving supply chain economics, and disciplined above-unit cost management

EPS +50% to $0.21; Adjusted EPS +38% 1 to $0.28

to $0.28 Continued Strengthening of Balance Sheet

Following quarter-end, repaid approximately $530 million in total debt Signed agreement to sell portion of ownership stake in San Antonio Spurs NBA franchise

Philadelphia, PA, May 9, 2023 - Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) today reported second quarter fiscal 2023 results. "Now halfway through the fiscal year, we continue to make progress on our strategic priorities, resulting in strong business performance, additional balance sheet optimization, and positioning the Uniforms Services spin-off for success," said John Zillmer, Aramark's Chief Executive Officer. "Everything we do starts with our people and their commitment to our hospitality culture, and I see the results of that unwavering focus every day." Notes: Supplemental business review slides available on Aramark's Investor Relations website

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS Consolidated revenue was $4.6 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 19% year-over-year, driven by net new business, pricing, and base business growth. A stronger dollar in the period impacted revenue results by $76 million, largely offset by the $67 million revenue contribution from Union Supply Group, which was acquired in June 2022. Organic revenue, which adjusts for the effect of currency translation and certain acquisitions, grew 19% year-over-year compared to the prior year period. Revenue Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Change (%) Organic Revenue Change (%) FSS United States $2,843M $2,338M 22% 19% FSS International 1,073 871 23% 31% Uniform & Career Apparel 686 651 5% 6% Total Company $4,602M $3,861M 19% 19% Difference between Change (%) and Organic Revenue Change (%) reflects the effect of certain acquisitions and the impact of currency translation. May not total due to rounding. Note: Uniform & Career Apparel also referred to as Uniform Services, or "AUS" FSS United States revenue increased primarily as a result of strong net new business growth and client pricing. In addition, revenue growth was driven by higher per capita spending in the Sports & Entertainment business and greater return-to-work activity in Business & Industry. Education experienced strong retail and catering in Collegiate Hospitality, slightly offset by the end of universal government-sponsored programs in Student Nutrition at the end of June 2022.

FSS International grew revenue due to contributions from net new business, client pricing, and ongoing base business growth across all geographies, particularly within Germany, Canada, and South America.

Uniform & Career Apparel increased revenue in both the U.S. and Canada from solid net new account growth and client pricing. Adjacency services, although currently a relatively small portion of the business' revenue mix, reported double-digit growth and remains a focal point for growth in the Uniform Services portfolio. Operating Income was 28% higher year-over-year, growing to $182 million and AOI improved 30%1 to $213 million, reflecting an operating income margin increase of 27 basis points and an AOI margin increase of 40 basis points1. Improvement was driven by operating leverage from higher revenue generated through net new business, client pricing, and base business growth, in addition to disciplined above-unit cost management that more than offset the impact of inflation and start-up costs. The effect of currency translation impacted results by $3.3 million. Operating Income Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) Constant Currency Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Change (%) Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Change (%) Change (%) FSS United States $156M $82M 90% $140M $99M 42% 43% FSS International* 7 37 (81)% 39 41 (4)% 3% Uniform & Career Apparel 56 56 -% 67 62 7% 7% Corporate (37) (33) (10)% (33) (36) 9% 9% Total Company $182M $142M 28% $213M $166M 28% 30% May not total due to rounding. *FSS International Operating Income included $26 million of severance and other charges that was excluded from AOI. Operating Income and AOI included $21 million from government reimbursement programs in Q2 '22. Page 2 of 17

Year-over-year profitability improvement was a result of the following segment performance: FSS United States increased driven by maturity of prior year new business, improved supply chain economics, and above-unit cost management across the entire segment, as well as an increase in return-to-work volume in the Business & Industry sector, and higher per capita spending in the Sports & Entertainment business. These profitability gains more than offset higher product costs and costs associated with opening a record level of new client accounts.

Operating Income also included non-cash income that was excluded from AOI associated with the reversal of contingent consideration related to the Next Level Hospitality and Union Supply Group acquisitions.

FSS International decreased year-over-year as the second quarter last year included $21 million of government reimbursement programs. On a comparable basis, results benefited from new business contract maturity, leverage of higher base business volumes across its business & industry clients, improved supply chain economics, and reduced above-unit costs, somewhat offset by higher product costs and the end of government reimbursement programs.

Operating Income also included severance charges that were excluded from AOI related to organizational restructuring initiatives.

Uniform & Career Apparel improved driven by operating leverage from net new business and control of administrative expenses, which more than offset higher labor and merchandise costs.

Operating Income also included non-cash charges for the impairment of operating lease right-of- use assets, severance charges related to organizational restructuring initiatives and other spin-off related expenses, and a gain from sale of land-all of which were excluded from AOI.

Operating Income also included non-cash charges for the impairment of operating lease right-of- use assets, severance charges related to organizational restructuring initiatives and other spin-off related expenses, and a gain from sale of land-all of which were excluded from AOI. Corporate expenses were tightly managed as revenue increased. CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE The second quarter generated a cash inflow associated with Aramark's normal seasonal business cadence. Net cash provided by operating activities during the second quarter was $314 million and Free Cash Flow was $229 million. At quarter-end, Aramark had approximately $1.2 billion in cash availability. DIVIDEND DECLARATION As announced on May 3, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 31, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2023. Page 3 of 17

BUSINESS UPDATE Through the first half of the fiscal year, the Company has demonstrated significant year-over-year growth on both the top- and bottom-line. Revenue performance in the second half of the fiscal year is expected to be driven by continued strength in net new business, pricing actions, and ongoing base business growth. Aramark continues to expect its typical "U-shaped" margin seasonality-with margins higher in the first and fourth quarters compared to the second and third quarters. The Company also anticipates improved profitability through: Ongoing supply chain normalization and optimization

Continued profit recovery through pricing-assuming some moderation of inflation-in all segments, and most notably within FSS U.S.' Collegiate Hospitality, Student Nutrition, and Corrections businesses

pricing-assuming some moderation of inflation-in all segments, and most notably within FSS U.S.' Collegiate Hospitality, Student Nutrition, and Corrections businesses Profitability ramp of record new business in FY21 and FY22 through operational maturity and efficiencies

Benefit of previously completed organizational restructuring initiatives in FSS International and Uniform Services

Tight control and leverage of above-unit overhead across higher revenue The Company believes that the typical seasonality of the business will also drive Net cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow that historically delivers a large cash inflow in the fourth quarter, primarily from Collegiate Hospitality. In addition, Aramark continues to strategically evaluate its non-controlling interest portfolio. This includes the divestiture of its 50% equity stake in AIM Services for total proceeds of $535 million that closed in early April as well as a newly signed agreement to sell a portion of its ownership stake in the San Antonio Spurs NBA franchise. Following quarter-end, Aramark repaid approximately $530 million in total debt. The Company expects to be opportunistic and proactive in further strengthening its balance sheet through additional debt repayment and strategic refinancings. Aramark has continued to make significant progress with respect to the spin-off of the Uniforms business. The Company will continue to monitor macroeconomic and capital market conditions, as well as the business' momentum, while remaining diligent in completing the operational, regulatory, and financial logistics in order to be in a position to be able to complete the separation by the end of the fiscal year. Page 4 of 17