CHICAGO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center, a not-for-profit leader and community-based rehabilitation organization serving people of all ages with disabilities, is partnering with Aramark and Triton College to provide access to employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

"At Anixter we envision a world where access, opportunity and belonging are realized by everyone," says Samantha Handley, President and CEO of Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center. "We are grateful and proud to be partnering with Aramark, a global leader in food and facilities management to help people with disabilities secure employment. Aramark's footprint across Chicago is powerful and they are leading the way in providing access and opportunities."

Aramark managers will be onsite holding interviews for many of the Chicago and Chicagoland Universities, Hospitals, Convention Centers, Facilities, and businesses where Aramark provides service.

Aramark and Anixter Hiring Event is being held at Triton College on May 21, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to noon and is located at 2000 Fifth Avene, Building B, River Grove IL.

Triton College is deeply committed to providing an education for students with diverse learning styles, disabilities and preferences. Through its Skill Enhancement and Employee Development (SEED) program, Triton prepares students for independent, competitive employment.

Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center

Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center (Anixter Center) is an innovative not-for-profit, community-based organization that serves people throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. Anixter Center drives life-changing impact to improve our communities. Our mission is to provide services that enhance lives, promote inclusivity, and strengthen community.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE's list of "World's Most Admired Companies," Fair360's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Supplier Diversity," Newsweek's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2024," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT TRITON COLLEGE

Triton College is an institution of higher education dedicated to student success. Triton offers more than 120 degree and certificate programs designed for students to realize their career aspirations and effectively compete in a global economy. The college campus spans 110 acres in River Grove, Illinois, holds classes at satellite locations and offers online learning opportunities. A member of The Community Colleges of Illinois, Triton is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Learn more at triton.edu.

