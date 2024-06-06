To improve efficiency and achieve superior cleaning results, Aramark, (NYSE: ARMK), a leading global provider of food and facilities services, with operations spanning the education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections industries is partnering with Pringle Robotics, a developer of autonomous robotic solutions for facilities management, to install floor cleaning robots and operational software solutions at key customer facilities, it was announced today.

Aramark is deploying the CC3 autonomous floor scrubber at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our clients depend on us to introduce leading technologies that can help to manage their facilities in a way that delivers superior cleaning efficacy with an attractive cost structure,” said John Hanner President and CEO of Aramark Facilities Management.

Pringle Robotics has worked closely with Aramark Facilities Management and its Facilities Center of Excellence (COE) to evaluate, pilot and deploy its CC1 and CC3 autonomous floor cleaning robots and customized and integrated software solutions at Aramark accounts across the company’s portfolio.

One of the facilities where they are deployed is The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas (KBHCCD), one of the largest convention centers in the country, serving over a million visitors every year. The autonomous robots navigate through the convention center, cleaning and scrubbing a variety of floor types including hard surfaces, carpeted meeting rooms and lobbies.

Aramark’s Facilities COE is guided by the objectives of standardization, innovation, data analysis and fact-based decision-making to drive the most efficient and effective processes in the industry. Robotic solutions developed by Pringle Robotics support these goals in multiple ways. The CC1 multipurpose commercial floor cleaning robot and the CC3 industrial-grade autonomous floor scrubber enable floor cleaning to be automated and performed to a consistently high standard.

“The successful deployment of our floor cleaning robots and facility management software integrations at Aramark’s customer facilities points the way towards optimized and scalable cleaning innovation,” said Sudheer Sajja, founder and CEO of Pringle Robotics.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” Fair360’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Supplier Diversity,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Pringle Robotics

Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, Pringle Robotics is a developer of integrated robotic and facility management solutions for people-focused industries. We create service robots and supporting software that helps people work smarter, faster and with less stress so that they, in turn, can better deliver the high-value customer care that matters most. Our line of autonomous BoTs ranges from hosting, serving, dish bussing and delivery for the hospitality industry to floor cleaning, disinfection and secured delivery for complex, large scale facilities like hospitals, schools, and stadiums. Visit us at https://pringlerobotics.ai/ and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

