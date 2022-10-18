Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aramark
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARMK   US03852U1060

ARAMARK

(ARMK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
34.00 USD   +2.19%
07:33aAramark to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results
BU
10/13RBC Cuts Price Target on Aramark to $38 From $41, Citing 'Recent Market Multiple Re-Rating,' Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
10/11Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announces New Food and Beverage Creations and Hospitality Upgrades at Seven NHL and NBA Arenas
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aramark to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

10/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Aramark Investor Relations website.

Those parties interested in participation via dial-in may register here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a number containing a personalized PIN to access the call.

A replay of the call and related earnings materials will be available through the Archives section of the website.

About Aramark
Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARAMARK
07:33aAramark to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results
BU
10/13RBC Cuts Price Target on Aramark to $38 From $41, Citing 'Recent Market Multiple Re-Rat..
MT
10/11Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announces New Food and Beverage Creations and Hospitalit..
BU
10/10Aramark to Increase Plant-based Menu Offerings on College Campuses
BU
10/10Aramark to Increase Plant-based Menu Offerings on College Campuses
CI
09/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Aramark's Price Target to $38 from $37, Maintains Equalweight Ra..
MT
09/19Thousands of Aramark Employees Unite to Volunteer for Company's Annual Day of Service
AQ
09/19Thousands of Aramark Employees Unite to Volunteer for Company's Annual Day of Service
BU
09/12Holiday Season Retail Sales Growth Projected to Top 7% Amid Elevated Inflation, Masterc..
MT
09/12U.S. holiday sales growth likely to slow as inflation hits shoppers - report
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARAMARK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 025 M - -
Net income 2022 227 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,2x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 8 762 M 8 762 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 248 300
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart ARAMARK
Duration : Period :
Aramark Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,00 $
Average target price 41,93 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Ondrof Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen I. Sadove Non-Executive Chairman
Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer-International
Daniel J. Heinrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMARK-7.73%8 762
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.5.94%6 323
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.39.61%3 779
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.16%2 401
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.-44.44%1 829
SSP GROUP PLC-17.76%1 794