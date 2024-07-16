Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities management, announced that it will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2024 results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Aramark Investor Relations website.

Those parties interested in participation via dial-in may register here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a number containing a personalized PIN to access the call.

A replay of the call and related earnings materials will be available through the Archives section of the website.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management.

