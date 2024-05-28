Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities management, announced that members of its executive management team are participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (Boston, MA) – On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Jim Tarangelo, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer, will host a series of meetings with investors.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (New York, NY) – On Thursday, June 6, 2024, Jim Tarangelo, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference (Virtual) – On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer, will host a series of meetings with investors.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat session will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” Fair360’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Supplier Diversity,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

