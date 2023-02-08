Advanced search
    ARMK   US03852U1060

ARAMARK

(ARMK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14:15 2023-02-08 pm EST
39.55 USD   -3.28%
Bring the Super Bowl to the Comfort of your Home with Stadium Favorites from Kansas City and Philadelphia
BU
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Aramark Price Target to $44 From $46, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/07Management's discussion and analysis
AQ
Bring the Super Bowl to the Comfort of your Home with Stadium Favorites from Kansas City and Philadelphia

02/08/2023 | 02:52pm EST
Aramark Chefs from Super Bowl-bound Teams Share Their Favorite Game Day Tips and Recipes

PHOTOS: Food images available here.

When it comes to preparing a menu for the biggest football game of the year, Aramark Sports + Entertainment (NYSE: ARMK), the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs (Aramark is also the retail merchandise partner of the Chiefs), as well as eight other NFL teams, knows what it takes to energize fans and provide outside-the-box culinary experiences. Whether at home or at your favorite stadium, Aramark drives fan engagement through innovative menu items.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005867/en/

Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, is sharing the recipes for some stadium favorites, like Flank Steak Quesadillas, so fans can recreate them at home. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, is sharing the recipes for some stadium favorites, like Flank Steak Quesadillas, so fans can recreate them at home. (Photo: Business Wire)

In honor of the game on Sunday, February 12, Aramark’s culinary teams are sharing their favorite game day recipes and tips, as well as a special cooking demo, so that fans can create some of Aramark’s stand-out dishes at home.

“We are excited to highlight some of the unique offerings from the 2022 NFL season and hope that fans have fun re-creating these dishes for their Super Bowl party menus,” said Aramark Senior Executive Chef Erin Wishon, who is based out of GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium.

RECREATE THE TASTES OF ARAMARK’S NFL STADIUMS

Chef Wishon along with Executive Chef James Hennessey from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia have prepared at-home versions of two fan-favorite concessions items from the 2022 NFL season – the Philly Jawns (Lincoln Financial Field) and DORITOS® Empanadas with Avocado Crema (GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium). Both offer winning flavors for your Super Bowl party. Click the links below for the recipes.

Looking for more creative game day recipes from these NFL teams?
The following recipes are packed with flavor and are a great complement to a traditional menu. “No matter who you are rooting for, everyone loves a great Super Bowl spread, and these game day creations are perfect to share with friends and family,” said Aramark Executive Chef James Hennessey. Click the links below for the recipes.

PLAY IT SAFE AND AVOID THE YELLOW FLAG

Safety is also an important ingredient on any game day menu. Follow these tips to stay safe in the kitchen:

  • Wash your hands – Always wash your hands BEFORE starting to prepare food and in between tasks.
  • Plan ahead – Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator for the recommended amount of time (for every 5 pounds (2kg 270g) of large frozen food, allow 24 hours of refrigerator thawing time).
  • Cook to temperature – Cook raw meat products to the minimum internal temperatures as stated on the product packaging, by inserting a thermometer at several spots.
  • Store and reheat safely – Leftovers must be cooled to below 70°F (21°C) within 2 hours, and then to 41°F (5°C) or below within 4 hours.

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment
Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage, retail, and facility service programs in premier stadiums, arenas, convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets, dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence, and high-profile events like NBA All-Star 2022 and MLB at Field of Dreams. In 2021, Aramark entered into a strategic collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurant Organization, led by entrepreneur and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur, Stephen Starr, which will bring the renowned culinary visionary’s highly sought-after concepts to clients throughout Aramark Sports + Entertainment’s portfolio. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 245 M - -
Net income 2023 364 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 10 652 M 10 652 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 273 875
Free-Float 85,9%
Managers and Directors
John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Ondrof Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen I. Sadove Non-Executive Chairman
Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer-International
Susan M. Cameron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMARK6.10%10 564
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.15.21%7 011
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.21%3 787
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.26.25%2 889
SSP GROUP PLC17.29%2 567
GUANGZHOU RESTAURANT GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.52%2 105