Bring the Super Bowl to the Comfort of your Home with Stadium Favorites from Kansas City and Philadelphia

Aramark Chefs from Super Bowl-bound Teams Share Their Favorite Game Day Tips and Recipes

When it comes to preparing a menu for the biggest football game of the year, Aramark Sports + Entertainment (NYSE: ARMK), the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs (Aramark is also the retail merchandise partner of the Chiefs), as well as eight other NFL teams, knows what it takes to energize fans and provide outside-the-box culinary experiences. Whether at home or at your favorite stadium, Aramark drives fan engagement through innovative menu items.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, is sharing the recipes for some stadium favorites, like Flank Steak Quesadillas, so fans can recreate them at home. (Photo: Business Wire)

In honor of the game on Sunday, February 12, Aramark’s culinary teams are sharing their favorite game day recipes and tips, as well as a special cooking demo, so that fans can create some of Aramark’s stand-out dishes at home.

“We are excited to highlight some of the unique offerings from the 2022 NFL season and hope that fans have fun re-creating these dishes for their Super Bowl party menus,” said Aramark Senior Executive Chef Erin Wishon, who is based out of GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium.

RECREATE THE TASTES OF ARAMARK’S NFL STADIUMS

Chef Wishon along with Executive Chef James Hennessey from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia have prepared at-home versions of two fan-favorite concessions items from the 2022 NFL season – the Philly Jawns (Lincoln Financial Field) and DORITOS® Empanadas with Avocado Crema (GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium). Both offer winning flavors for your Super Bowl party. Click the links below for the recipes.

Philly Jawns: Dunkin'™ Macchiato Cereal crusted beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes served with wild black cherry BBQ sauce.

Dunkin'™ Macchiato Cereal crusted beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes served with wild black cherry BBQ sauce. Arrowhead Stadium’s DORITOS® Empanadas with Avocado Crema: Ground beef, crushed DORITOS, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped inside a crispy pastry with a side of fresh avocado crema.

Looking for more creative game day recipes from these NFL teams?

The following recipes are packed with flavor and are a great complement to a traditional menu. “No matter who you are rooting for, everyone loves a great Super Bowl spread, and these game day creations are perfect to share with friends and family,” said Aramark Executive Chef James Hennessey. Click the links below for the recipes.

Flank Steak Quesadillas: Flank beef and shredded cheddar jack cheese in a tortilla with a side of sour cream, salsa, and pico de gallo.

Flank beef and shredded cheddar jack cheese in a tortilla with a side of sour cream, salsa, and pico de gallo. South Philly Pretzel Melt: Beef brisket with sliced Cooper sharp cheese, diced pickles, fried onions, and topped with spicy horseradish Dijon on a soft pretzel roll.

Beef brisket with sliced Cooper sharp cheese, diced pickles, fried onions, and topped with spicy horseradish Dijon on a soft pretzel roll. WATCH: Chef James Hennessy creates the South Philly Pretzel Melt

PLAY IT SAFE AND AVOID THE YELLOW FLAG

Safety is also an important ingredient on any game day menu. Follow these tips to stay safe in the kitchen:

Wash your hands – Always wash your hands BEFORE starting to prepare food and in between tasks.

Plan ahead – Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator for the recommended amount of time (for every 5 pounds (2kg 270g) of large frozen food, allow 24 hours of refrigerator thawing time).

Cook to temperature – Cook raw meat products to the minimum internal temperatures as stated on the product packaging, by inserting a thermometer at several spots.

Store and reheat safely – Leftovers must be cooled to below 70°F (21°C) within 2 hours, and then to 41°F (5°C) or below within 4 hours.

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

