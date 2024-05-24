May 24, 2024 at 04:28 am EDT

-- Saudi Arabia's national oil company has made an unsolicited approach to the board of Repsol's renewable energy subsidiary Repsol Renovables, the Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

-- Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, would be interested in acquiring a minority position in the subsidiary, which has hired the Spanish bank Santander to study the deal, Expansion reports.

-- Repsol declined to comment and Aramco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

