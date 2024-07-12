BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China said it is willing to strengthen implementing development strategies with Saudi Arabia, and intensify trade and investment exchanges, its commerce minister said in a statement on Friday.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held talks on Thursday with the head of affairs on Saudi Arabia's economic cooperation with China, who is also the president of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund and chairman of Saudi Aramco.

Wang said China is ready to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, energy resources, green development, digital economy, and welcomed Saudi companies such as its sovereign wealth funds and Aramco to continue to "take root" in China.