DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has raised a total of $12.35 billion from a secondary share sale in Aramco , after the Saudi oil giant exercised an over-allotment option, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The deal is the culmination of a years-long effort to sell another chunk in one of the world's most valuable companies after its record-setting IPO in 2019.

It comes as the kingdom seeks to generate more funds to push ahead with it economic diversification plan known as "Vision 2030." (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Louise Heavens)