* ANNOUNCEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH THE LAUNCH OF A SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES OF THE SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY (“SAUDI ARAMCO”)

* SAUDI ARAMCO OFFERING COMPRISES A SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING BY THE GOVERNMENT OF 1.545 BILLION SHARES OF THE COMPANY - ADVISER

* SAUDI ARAMCO OFFERING PERIOD WILL COMMENCE ON 2 JUNE 2024 - ADVISER

* SAUDI ARAMCO OFFERING PRICE RANGE FOR THE OFFER SHARES IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN SAR 26.70 AND SAR 29.00 PER SHARE - ADVISER

* SAUDI ARAMCO OFFERING NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE ALLOCATED TO RETAIL INVESTORS IS 154.5 MILLION SHARES - ADVISER