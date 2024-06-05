June 05, 2024 at 09:02 am EDT

--Saudi Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco is in talks with U.S. companies Tellurian and NextDecade regarding two separate liquefied natural-gas projects, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Aramco is exploring buying a stake in Tellurian's Louisisana-based LNG plant, Driftwood, which has the capacity to produce 27.6 million metric tons a year.

--Concurrently, the company is in talks with NextDecade for a long-term LNG purchase deal.

--Saudi Aramco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.

