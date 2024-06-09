DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's shares were higher on Sunday, the first trading day after a secondary share offering expected to raise at least $11.2 billion.

The shares had opened at 27.95 riyals a share, after closing the previous session on Thursday at 28.3 riyals, before climbing to 28.35 riyals by 0730 GMT. The secondary share sale's final price was set at 27.25 riyals, towards the lower end of the given price range.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Hadeel Al Sayegh;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)