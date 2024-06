SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Saudi crude oil exports to China will fall for a third straight month in July to about 36 million barrels amid plant maintenance and as some refiners opted for other sources of cheaper oil, several trade sources said on Tuesday.

The July exports is down from about 39 million barrels in June, the sources said. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)