SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Saudi crude oil exports to China will rebound in August to at least 44 million barrels following deep price cuts by state energy firm Saudi Aramco, several trade sources said on Tuesday.

August exports to China will rise for the first time in four months, up from about 36 million barrels in July, the sources said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)