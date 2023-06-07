Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Aramex
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARMX   AEA002301017

ARAMEX

(ARMX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2023-06-05
3.000 AED   +3.09%
09:24aAramex : IR Presentation HSBC and DFM Roadshow London June 2023
PU
05/15Aramex : and AD Ports Group Sign a Joint Venture Agreement to Develop a New NVOCC Enterprise
PU
05/15AD Ports Group & Aramex Sign Joint Venture Agreement to Develop New NVOCC Enterprise
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aramex : IR Presentation HSBC and DFM Roadshow London June 2023

06/07/2023 | 09:24am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

ARAMEX BUSINESS PROFILE 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes. The presentation may contain forward looking statements, which reﬂect our beliefs or current expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and can generally be identiﬁed by terminology including «anticipate", «aspire», «believe», «project», «estimate», «expect», «forecast», «strategy», «target», «trend», «future», «likely», «may», «should», «will», «intend», «plan», «goal», «objective», «seek», "roadmap", and other words of similar meaning or similar expressions.

By their nature, forward looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are dicult to predict and not in our control. Our actual results of operations and ﬁnancial conditions may differ materially from that or those indicated in the forward looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward looking statements.

AT A GLANCE

Aramex is A Global Provider of Comprehensive Logistics and Transportation Solutions

16,000+

65+

+600

Employees

Countries

Offices

International Express

With Aramex International Express, sending time-sensitive documents or packages is prompt, convenient and easy.

Domestic Express

We understand that delivering from one side of the country to another requires efficiency and reliability of global standards and local operations and we continually strive for excellence.

USD 1.61 B

USD 1.40 B

Revenues 2022

Market Cap on 30 December 2022

Freight Forwarding

Whether by sea, air or land, Aramex Freight provides the expertise for seamless and streamlined operations.

Logistics & Warehousing

As a global logistics and transportation solutions provider, Aramex will help simplify customers' operations with cost effective and comprehensive solutions.

Page 3

GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

NORTH

America

Eu

Czech Republic

Ireland

Netherlands

United Kingdom

United States of America

MENAT

Canada

Algeria Libya

Egypt Morocco

Georgia Palestine

Iran Iraq Sudan

GCC

North Asia

China

Hong Kong

Jordan Tunisia

Lebanon Turkey

SUB-SAHARAN

AFRICA

Ghana

Tanzania

Kenya

Uganda

Nigeria

South Africa

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Asia

Oceania

Malaysia

Bangladesh

India

Indonesia

Singapore

Australia

Page 4

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Thailand

OUR EVOLUTION

1982

Established with offices in Amman and New York.

1990

Co-founded the Overseas

Express Carriers.

1994

Started offering Express, Domestic, and Freight under one roof.

1997

Became the 1st Arab based company to be listed on NASDAQ

2002

De-listed from NASDAQ and returned to private ownership.

2005

Became a public

shareholding company on the Dubai Financial Market.

2006

Acquired TwoWay in Ireland

2007

Launched a corporate university and adopted Sustainability reporting.

2014

Acquisition of PostNet in South Africa.

2016

Acquisition of Fastway in Australia and New Zealand.

2019

Developed the digital and business transformation framework.

2021

Operational Model Redesign with split of operations between Aramex International Express + Domestic Express and Aramex Freight Forwarding and Logistics.

Page 5

Disclaimer

Aramex PJSC published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 13:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 143 M 1 672 M 1 672 M
Net income 2023 199 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net Debt 2023 1 276 M 347 M 347 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 4 319 M 1 176 M 1 176 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart ARAMEX
Duration : Period :
Aramex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,00 AED
Average target price 3,97 AED
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Othman Tarik Al-Jeda Group Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Sibuet Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Juma Rashed Saeed Al Shamisi Chairman
Mohammad Abeidat Vice President-Technology
Russell E. McKay Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMEX-14.77%1 196
DSV A/S24.08%41 976
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG18.59%33 619
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.8.77%5 219
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.5.20%4 958
COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.0.25%3 334
