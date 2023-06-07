Aramex : IR Presentation HSBC and DFM Roadshow London June 2023
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
ARAMEX BUSINESS PROFILE 2023
DISCLAIMER
This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes. The presentation may contain forward looking statements, which reﬂect our beliefs or current expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and can generally be identiﬁed by terminology including «anticipate", «aspire», «believe», «project», «estimate», «expect», «forecast», «strategy», «target», «trend», «future», «likely», «may», «should», «will», «intend», «plan», «goal», «objective», «seek», "roadmap", and other words of similar meaning or similar expressions.
By their nature, forward looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are diﬃcult to predict and not in our control. Our actual results of operations and ﬁnancial conditions may differ materially from that or those indicated in the forward looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward looking statements.
AT A GLANCE
Aramex is A Global Provider of Comprehensive Logistics and Transportation Solutions
16,000+
65+
+600
Employees
Countries
Offices
International Express
With Aramex International Express, sending time-sensitive documents or packages is prompt, convenient and easy.
Domestic Express
We understand that delivering from one side of the country to another requires efficiency and reliability of global standards and local operations and we continually strive for excellence.
USD 1.61 B
USD 1.40 B
Revenues 2022
Market Cap on 30 December 2022
Freight Forwarding
Whether by sea, air or land, Aramex Freight provides the expertise for seamless and streamlined operations.
Logistics & Warehousing
As a global logistics and transportation solutions provider, Aramex will help simplify customers' operations with cost effective and comprehensive solutions.
GLOBAL FOOTPRINT
NORTH
America
Eu
Czech Republic
Ireland
Netherlands
United Kingdom
United States of America
MENAT
Canada
Algeria Libya
Egypt Morocco
Georgia Palestine
Iran Iraq Sudan
GCC
North Asia
China
Hong Kong
Jordan Tunisia
Lebanon Turkey
SUB-SAHARAN
AFRICA
Ghana
Tanzania
Kenya
Uganda
Nigeria
South Africa
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Asia
Oceania
Malaysia
Bangladesh
India
Indonesia
Singapore
Australia
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
Thailand
OUR EVOLUTION
1982
Established with offices in Amman and New York.
1990
Co-founded the Overseas
Express Carriers.
1994
Started offering Express, Domestic, and Freight under one roof.
1997
Became the 1st Arab based company to be listed on NASDAQ
2002
De-listed from NASDAQ and returned to private ownership.
2005
Became a public
shareholding company on the Dubai Financial Market.
2006
Acquired TwoWay in Ireland
2007
Launched a corporate university and adopted Sustainability reporting.
2014
Acquisition of PostNet in South Africa.
2016
Acquisition of Fastway in Australia and New Zealand.
2019
Developed the digital and business transformation framework.
2021
Operational Model Redesign with split of operations between Aramex International Express + Domestic Express and Aramex Freight Forwarding and Logistics.