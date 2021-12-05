Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Aramex PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARMX   AEA002301017

ARAMEX PJSC

(ARMX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 11/30
3.91 AED   -2.25%
06:32aARAMEX : BOD meeting
PU
11/18ARAMEX : Q3 2021 Investor Call Transcript
PU
11/16ARAMEX : Launches Aramex Go in Saudi Arabia to Support Entrepreneurs and Startups
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aramex : BOD meeting

12/05/2021 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date:

Sunday, 5th December 2021

Name of the Listed Company:

Aramex PJSC

Date and Day of the Meeting:

Thursday, 9th December 2021

Meeting Starting Time:

10:00AM UAE Time

1. The Board will discuss most recent updates regarding the Company's

potential acquisition of MNG Kargo Yurtiçi ve Yurtdışı Taşımacılık

The Agenda of the Meeting:

A.Ş. ("MNG Kargo").

2. The Board will discuss the Company's business updates and other

routine matters.

The Name of the Authorized

Ayed Tadros

Signatory:

Designation:

General Counsel, Aramex PJSC

Signature and Date:

Sunday, 5th December 2021

Company's Seal:

Disclaimer

Aramex PJSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARAMEX PJSC
06:32aARAMEX : BOD meeting
PU
11/18ARAMEX : Q3 2021 Investor Call Transcript
PU
11/16ARAMEX : Launches Aramex Go in Saudi Arabia to Support Entrepreneurs and Startups
PU
11/09Aramex Becomes Title Sponsor of Dubai to Muscat Offshore Sailing Race for the Next Five..
PU
11/07Q3 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11/07Aramex Nine-month 2021 Revenue Increases 14% to AED 4.46 Billion
PU
11/07Press release regarding financial results for the 3rd QTR of 2021
PU
11/07Results of BOD meeting
PU
11/07Aramex PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
11/01Aramex Inaugurates its New Express Courier Handling Facility at King Khalid Internation..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 019 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
Net income 2021 228 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net Debt 2021 449 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 5 725 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart ARAMEX PJSC
Duration : Period :
Aramex PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMEX PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,91 AED
Average target price 4,53 AED
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andy van der Velde President
Arun Singh Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi Chairman
Russell E. McKay Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Ramez T. Shehadi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMEX PJSC-10.73%1 559
DSV PANALPINA A/S33.48%48 651
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG31.52%34 249
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.27.77%9 132
INPOST S.A.0.00%5 403
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.-3.61%5 345