Aramex : BOD meeting
Date:
Sunday, 5th December 2021
Name of the Listed Company:
Aramex PJSC
Date and Day of the Meeting:
Thursday, 9th December 2021
Meeting Starting Time:
10:00AM UAE Time
1. The Board will discuss most recent updates regarding the Company's
potential acquisition of MNG Kargo Yurtiçi ve Yurtdışı Taşımacılık
The Agenda of the Meeting:
A.Ş. ("MNG Kargo").
2. The Board will discuss the Company's business updates and other
routine matters.
The Name of the Authorized
Ayed Tadros
Signatory:
Designation:
General Counsel, Aramex PJSC
Signature and Date:
Sunday, 5th December 2021
Company's Seal:
Disclaimer
Aramex PJSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 11:31:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
