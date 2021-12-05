Aramex : BOD meeting

Date: Sunday, 5th December 2021

Name of the Listed Company: Aramex PJSC

Date and Day of the Meeting: Thursday, 9th December 2021

Meeting Starting Time: 10:00AM UAE Time

1. The Board will discuss most recent updates regarding the Company's

potential acquisition of MNG Kargo Yurtiçi ve Yurtdışı Taşımacılık

The Agenda of the Meeting: A.Ş. ("MNG Kargo").

2. The Board will discuss the Company's business updates and other

routine matters.

The Name of the Authorized Ayed Tadros

Signatory:

Designation: General Counsel, Aramex PJSC

Signature and Date: Sunday, 5th December 2021