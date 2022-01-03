Log in
    ARMX   AEA002301017

ARAMEX PJSC

(ARMX)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 12/30
4.1 AED   +0.49%
ARAMEX : BOD meeting
PU
2021ARAMEX : Results of BOD meeting
PU
2021ARAMEX : Notification from the company
PU
Aramex : BOD meeting

01/03/2022
Date:

Monday, 3rd January 2022

Name of the Listed Company:

Aramex PJSC

Date and Day of the Meeting:

Thursday, 6th January 2022

Meeting Starting Time:

2:00PM UAE Time

The Agenda of the Meeting:

The Board will discuss the Company's business updates and other

routine matters.

The Name of the Authorized

Ayed Tadros

Signatory:

Designation:

General Counsel, Aramex PJSC

Signature and Date:

Monday, 3rd January 2022

Company's Seal:

Disclaimer

Aramex PJSC published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 05:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 035 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
Net income 2021 228 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net Debt 2021 449 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 6 003 M 1 634 M 1 634 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 79,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,10 AED
Average target price 4,53 AED
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Managers and Directors
Andy van der Velde President
Arun Singh Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi Chairman
Russell E. McKay Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Ramez T. Shehadi Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMEX PJSC0.00%1 634
DSV A/S49.75%54 710
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG46.61%38 862
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.0.00%9 349
INPOST S.A.0.00%6 026
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.0.00%5 430