Aramex : BOD meeting
Date:
Monday, 3rd January 2022
Name of the Listed Company:
Aramex PJSC
Date and Day of the Meeting:
Thursday, 6th January 2022
Meeting Starting Time:
2:00PM UAE Time
The Agenda of the Meeting:
The Board will discuss the Company's business updates and other
routine matters.
The Name of the Authorized
Ayed Tadros
Signatory:
Designation:
General Counsel, Aramex PJSC
Signature and Date:
Monday, 3rd January 2022
Company's Seal:
Disclaimer
Aramex PJSC published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 05:48:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
