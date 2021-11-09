Aramex Becomes Title Sponsor of Dubai to Muscat Offshore Sailing Race for the Next Five years

The Aramex Dubai To Muscat Offshore Sailing Race runs over five continuous days, departing from Dubai Offshore Sailing Club in Dubai, and ending at Marina Bandar Al Rowdha in Muscat. The sailors can expect to spend from three to five days at sea in a variety of weather conditions. The Aramex D2M is the longest offshore race in the region for modern keelboats, covering over 360 miles of challenging and adventurous sailing around the Musandam Peninsula. The race is organized by the United Arab Emirates Sailing & Rowing Federation (UAE SARF) and Dubai Offshore Sailing Club in association with the Oman Maritime Sports Committee.

Dubai, UAE - Tuesday, 9 th November 2021: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today announces that it has entered a 5-year sponsorship agreement with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) to be the title sponsor of the prestigious yachting race Dubai to Muscat Offshore Sailing Race (D2M) that will be held at the beginning of February 2022.

As a title sponsor, Aramex will use its expertise and extensive network within both the UAE and Oman, providing boat customs and crew immigration services to ensure uninterrupted movement of both boats and racers, thus enabling a successful outcome for the race.

Andy Van der Velde, President at Aramex, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be the title partner of the prestigious and global Dubai to Muscat Offshore Sailing Race, the only race of its kind in the region. We believe as title sponsors, we are promoting a truly exceptional sport that depends not only on physical ability, but on mental endurance and communication strength too. Racers need be great problem solvers and have solid organizational and communication skills to be able to win a race. These are all skillsets we promote at Aramex. We are proud to partner with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club and we believe this race is yet another testament of Dubai's ability to continue moving forward with its calendar of events in a safe and well-organized manner despite any unexpected challenges."

David Worrall, SARF Race Director, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Aramex as title sponsor to help develop D2M over the next five years. Aramex as a business shares the core values and discipline that shape modern offshore yacht racing; a focus on technical skill, a commitment to overcome challenges, a determination to excel and the persistence to succeed. We will work together to promote sailing as a healthy and attainable sport for everyone, to increase the number of local entries involving all nationalities, all ages and abilities and to make the sport of sailing one of the most inclusive and enjoyable sporting activities in the region."

Simon Reeves, Commodore of DOSC, said: "Bringing Aramex on board as the title sponsor for the Dubai to Muscat Offshore Race will help to take what is a key event in the UAE sailing calendar to the next level. As co-organizer, Dubai Offshore Sailing Club is committed to ensuring that D2M is recognized as a leading adventure sailing experience for sailors around the globe, in line with the Club's strategic objective of driving recognition of the UAE as a world-class sailing destination."

Having evolved extensively since its inaugural event in 1992, today the Aramex D2M attracts the largest and most skilled modern sailing teams in the region. During the intervening years, participation has grown substantially with boats from all over the UAE crewed by an international cohort of sailors.