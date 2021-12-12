Log in
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 12/08
4.15 AED   +0.48%
12:56aARAMEX : Notification from the company
PU
12/09ARAMEX : Results of BOD meeting
PU
12/05ARAMEX : BOD meeting
PU
Aramex : Notification from the company

12/12/2021 | 12:56am EST
Notification from Aramex PJSC

A notice regarding cash dividends not received by the shareholders of the local listed public joint stock companies and held with companies prior to 1st March 2015

With reference to the instructions issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority regarding cash dividends not received by the shareholders of local listed public joint stock companies and held with companies prior to the date of March 01, 2015.

Aramex PJSC ("the Company") calls upon the shareholders entitled to cash dividends not received for the period before 1st March 2015, to contact the Dividend Distributions Services at Dubai Financial Market ("DFM") on 00971 4 305 5555 or dividendistributions@dubaicsd.ae/ registry@dubaicsd.ae, to update their profile and provide DFM with the following documents to enable the disbursement of the dividend:

  1. A letter signed by the shareholder or his legal representative addressed to DFM requesting issuing a cheque or making a bank transfer for the amount of the payable cash dividend.
  2. Original and copy of the shareholder's Emirates ID or original and copy of the shareholder's passport.
  3. In the case of a General Power of Attorney or a Special Power of Attorney issued by the shareholder, please provide the original and duly authenticated Power of Attorney with a copy thereof, as well as the original and copy of the Attorney's Emirates ID, or the original and copy of the Attorney's passport.
  4. Any other documents that might be requested by DFM.

Please be informed that effective 31st December 2021, all uncollected dividends will be transferred to the Securities and Commodities Authority, which will be responsible for disbursing the dividends to eligible shareholders upon claim.

Furthermore, the Securities and Commodities Authority will publish a statement on its website and on the Financial Markets' websites indicating its role with all details in due course.

Disclaimer

Aramex PJSC published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 05:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
