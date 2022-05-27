Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Aramex PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARMX   AEA002301017

ARAMEX PJSC

(ARMX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  05-25
3.580 AED   -1.92%
07:23aARAMEX : Officially Increases Foreign Ownership Limit to 100%
PU
05/11Aramex PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29ARAMEX PJSC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Aramex : Officially Increases Foreign Ownership Limit to 100%

05/27/2022
In the News

  • The First UAE Onshore, DFM-Listed Company to Allow 100% Foreign Investor Ownership
  • Milestone decision enabled by landmark UAE Commercial Companies reforms announced in 2020
  • In line with Aramex's global growth ambitions, potential to unlock greater value for all shareholders
  • As a constituent of the FTSE EM and MSCI Small Cap EM Indices, Aramex stock will likely benefit from an increase weight in the indices, followed by increased passive money inflows
  • Encourages greater foreign capital inflow into DFM

Dubai - UAE, Friday, 27th May 2022: Aramex PJSC ("Aramex") (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, announces that it has obtained the necessary approvals from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and all other relevant regulatory authorities to officially increase the Foreign Ownership Limit (FOL) to 100% from 49%, making it the first onshore UAE company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) to allow for full ownership of its free-floating shares by foreign investors.

Captain Mohamed Juma Alshamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aramex, said: "This is a milestone for Aramex and the UAE capital markets. This decision was enabled by the landmark reforms to foreign ownership and investment in the UAE, in line with the directives of our wise leadership, and as announced in 2020. These reforms, coupled with investor-friendly policies, promote more robust corporate governance practices, serve to attract and protect the interest of all shareholders alike.

"With a clear strategic roadmap to support our growth ambitions, Aramex is seeking to further connect the world and facilitate global trade. This is why we believe is it the opportune moment to offer investors from all around the world an equitable opportunity to invest in Aramex's journey towards sustainable growth. Furthermore, through investment in Aramex, investors will gain exposure to one of the most critical sectors in the UAE, a well-diversified and strategically located country connecting East to West. They will also be investing via a well-regulated stock exchange in one of the world's leading capital market hubs, Dubai."

Othman Aljeda, Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said: "Lifting foreign ownership limit on our stock will provide investors with the opportunity to invest in Aramex as we embark on the next stage of growth and expansion, driven by a well-defined strategy. We are creating value through a redesigned operating model underpinned by a healthy balance sheet. M&A is a key element of our business strategy and we are looking at several value accretive deals that could add substantial inorganic growth.

"We are committed to best practices in investor relations, and have an active engagement programme with our shareholders and prospective investors. We look forward to broadening this further in line with today's announcement.

"Aramex is a constituent of the FTSE Emerging Market Index and the MSCI Small Cap Emerging Market Index. The increase in foreign room is expected to increase the stock's weight in these indices which means that Aramex could benefit from an increase of passive money from funds tracking the FTSE and MSCI," concluded Aljeda.

On Wednesday, 27th April 2022, Aramex's Board of Directors passed a resolution to amend Article (6) of the Company's Articles of Association to remove restrictions related to foreign investment and increase the Company's Foreign Ownership Limit ("FOL") to 100%.

Disclaimer

Aramex PJSC published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:22:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 421 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
Net income 2022 268 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
Net Debt 2022 363 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 5 241 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart ARAMEX PJSC
Aramex PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARAMEX PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,58 AED
Average target price 4,52 AED
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andy van der Velde President
Arun Singh Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mohamed Juma Rashed Saeed Al Shamisi Chairman
Russell E. McKay Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Ramez T. Shehadi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMEX PJSC-12.68%1 427
DSV A/S-28.45%36 263
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-13.55%31 856
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.23.21%6 148
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.7.81%5 294
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-7.77%4 048