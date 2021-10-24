Log in
    ARMX   AEA002301017

ARAMEX PJSC

(ARMX)
  Report
Aramex : Partners with Arab Fashion Week as Official Logistics Partner

10/24/2021
In the News

Dubai, UAE - Sunday, 24th October 2021: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Arab Fashion Week as the Official Logistics Partner to the most coveted event in the regions' fashion industry.

Through the partnership, Aramex will leverage its industry expertise and global network to provide reliable logistics solutions ensuring that some the fashion houses' collections from across the globe will be delivered in a timely and pristine manner to Dubai, where the event is taking place. Moreover, over the course of the four-day event, Aramex will be on the ground deploying its mobile last-mile delivery station allowing its customers and the event attendees to have an easy and convenient access to parcel and packages drop-off and pick-up services.

Mike Rich, Chief Marketing Officer at Aramex, said: "Aramex is proud to support the Arab fashion industry and elevate its profile on the world stage. As the Official Logistics Partner to Arab Fashion Week, our comprehensive logistics solutions will provide the speed, quality, and attention to detail required for the success of one of the most popular fashion events of the year. We are also thrilled to support regional talent by facilitating the logistics of their online and offline trading channels especially with the e-commerce solutions we offer and to deliver the creativity of our homegrown talent to their doorstep of their global clients".

Egyptian Dubai-based label Autonomie will collaborate with Aramex to showcase an exclusive capsule collection on the runway sustainably created out of Aramex shipping materials.

The Arab Fashion Week is a powerful platform for local, regional and international fashion designers to showcase their latest collections. Hosted by the Arab Fashion Council, the world's largest non-profit fashion council, the event will see runway shows, presentations and private trunk shows.

