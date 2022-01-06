|
Aramex : Results of BOD meeting
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Thursday, 6 January 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
of
|
the
|
Listed
|
Aramex PJSC
|
Company
|
|
|
|
Date and day of the
|
Thursday, 6 January 2022
|
meeting:
|
|
|
|
The starting time of the
|
2:00 PM UAE time
|
meeting
|
|
|
|
The ending time of the
|
4:00 PM UAE time
|
meeting
|
|
|
|
Number
|
of
|
board
|
|
members
|
present
|
(in
|
9
|
person and by proxy)
|
|
Quorum achieved (%)
|
100%
|
|
|
Decisions / Resolutions of
|
The Board discussed the Company's business updates and other routine
|
the meeting
|
|
|
matters.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
of the Authorized
|
Ayed Tadros
|
Signatory:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Designation:
|
|
|
General Counsel, Aramex PJSC
|
|
|
|
Signature and Date:
|
|
Thursday, 6 January 2022
|
|
|
|
Company's Seal:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Aramex PJSC published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:57:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ARAMEX PJSC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
6 035 M
1 643 M
1 643 M
|Net income 2021
|
228 M
62,1 M
62,1 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
449 M
122 M
122 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|20,5x
|Yield 2021
|2,64%
|
|Capitalization
|
5 915 M
1 610 M
1 611 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,05x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,95x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 900
|Free-Float
|79,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ARAMEX PJSC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|
4,04 AED
|Average target price
|
4,53 AED
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,2%