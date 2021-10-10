Aramex : doubles down on efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by committing to the Science Based Targets Initiative

By signing this commitment, Aramex will work with a clearly defined science-based carbon targets to put the Company on track to reducing its emissions in line with the Paris Agreement's goals of curbing a rise in global temperature to well-below 2°C.

Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today announced signing a commitment with the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This initiative is part of Aramex's sustainability strategy to reduce its impact on the environment, prevent climate-related risks, drive down energy consumption, and ensure that the Company's progress towards net zero carbon is aligned with climate science.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) and defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

Raji Hattar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex, said: "Signing the commitment with SBTi is proof that we are further strengthening our commitment to driving our sustainability agenda forward and broadening our approach to environmental responsibility through science-based targets. Companies in the transport and logistics industry have a major role to play in reducing harmful emissions and support countries to reach their GHG emission targets. In recognizing the significance of our role and the importance of operating at cleaner and greener levels, Aramex has been taking proactive measures to reduce carbon emissions for over a decade, and we continually seek ways to improve our efforts to make a real positive impact, in line with the national commitments to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), through all the visions and strategies, 2021, 2025, 2030, 2050 and 2071."

He added: "Beyond reducing our carbon emissions, we also want to create a positive impact by empowering our peers, suppliers and other stakeholders to follow and take on an active role in protecting the environment."

Aramex's sustainability strategy is embedded across all its business lines. The Company continues to proactively take steps to measure, manage, and mitigate the impact of climate change, while also investing in solutions, awareness building, and expertise. In 2020, the Company surpassed its 2016 goal of reducing emissions per shipment by 20%. This achievement was underpinned by Aramex's substantial investments in renewable energy and electric vehicles. In addition to embedding sustainability throughout its own activities, Aramex continues to build awareness on environmental issues for its employees through different trainings as well as tree planting, clean-up, and energy conservations initiatives.