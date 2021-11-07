Press release regarding financial results for the 3rd QTR of 2021

Excluding the impact from the completion of the sale of InfoFort (AED 31,608 thousand) and insurance collected from the Beirut Blast (AED 6,610 thousand) in 2021.

Dubai, UAE - Thursday, 4th November 2021: Aramex (DFM: ARMX) a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ("Q3") and nine months ("9M") ending 30 September 2021.

For the nine-month period, Operating Profit fell 20% YoY to AED 247 million, with Operating Profit margin decreasing slightly by 2% compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

Nine-month 2021 Net Profit decreased by 14% to AED 179 million, compared to AED 208 million in 9M 2020. Excluding one off items in both years 3 , normalized net profit for the nine-month period decreased 46% YoY to AED 141 million compared to AED 261 million for the same period last year.

2021 Net Profit decreased by 14% to AED 179 million, compared to AED Excluding one off items in both years , normalized net profit for the nine-month period decreased 46% YoY to AED 141 million compared to AED 261 million for the same period last year. As a result of prudent financial management, Aramex maintained a strong balance sheet with negative net debt position of AED 357 million, representing a strong cash balance as at end 30 September 2021.

Othman Aljeda, Group Chief Executive Officer, Aramex, said: "The impact of our new redesigned operating model is already starting to reflect positively on our performance. With a renewed emphasis on enhancing operating efficiencies, improving service levels to customers, building scale and reorganization of our team of professionals, we have been able to capture growth opportunities in both the Courier Business, and Logistics & Freight- Forwarding business.

Over the last few months, we have witnessed an almost complete return to pre-Covid operating environment and are noticing a few trends that we believe will continue to shape the future of our business and drive our growth strategy. For our Courier Business, we are seeing a surge in domestic express volumes driven by a significant increase in number of retailers opting to tap online sales channel to satisfy the needs of shoppers that have now increased expectations to buy all products, from necessities to luxuries, online. Notably, we are seeing very strong growth for our business in Saudi Arabia, where we have been and will continue to invest in expanding and ramping up our operations. We are also seeing increased competition in the last mile across all our geographies, especially from relatively smaller and new players in the market. However, with our expertise, scale, strong network, technology- enabled operations, user-friendly customer applications, and strong financial position to fund the expansion of our ground operations, we are well-positioned to continue consolidating our leadership position in last mile solutions within our core markets.

On the B2B side, we are deepening our expertise, leveraging our strategically located hubs and global network to customize our offerings in response to customer needs. This has enabled us benefit from the uptick in global economic activity.

3 Excluding the impact from the completion of the sale of InfoFort (AED 31,608 thousand) and insurance collected from the Beirut Blast (AED 6,610 thousand) in 2021.

