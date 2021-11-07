Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

Disclaimer | Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes. The presentation may contain forward looking statements, which reﬂect our beliefs or current expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and can generally be identiﬁed by terminology including "anticipate", "aspire", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "strategy", "target", "trend", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "goal", "objective", "seek", "roadmap", and other words of similar meaning or similar expressions.

By their nature, forward looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties, risks and changesincircumstances that are diﬃcult to predict and not in our control. Our actual results of operations and ﬁnancial conditionsmay differ materially from that or those indicated in the forward looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward looking statements.

Any forward looking statement made by us in the presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as to the date on which this presentation is made. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, or completeness of the information and shall not have any liability for anyrepresentations, express or implied, regarding the information contained in, or for any omissions from, the information includedin this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The information contained in the presentation is prepared to assist prospective investors in making their own evaluation of the Company.