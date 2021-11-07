Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Aramex PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARMX   AEA002301017

ARAMEX PJSC

(ARMX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 11/04
4.42 AED   -2.43%
08:28aQ3 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
01:48aAramex Nine-month 2021 Revenue Increases 14% to AED 4.46 Billion
PU
12:58aPress release regarding financial results for the 3rd QTR of 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

11/07/2021 | 08:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q3 2021 RESULTS

Q3 2021 Financial Results Highlights | Corporate Update and Outlook | Regional Performance |Financial statements highlights | Stated Strategic Priorities

Disclaimer | Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes. The presentation may contain forward looking statements, which reﬂect our beliefs or current expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and can generally be identiﬁed by terminology including "anticipate", "aspire", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "strategy", "target", "trend", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "goal", "objective", "seek", "roadmap", and other words of similar meaning or similar expressions.

By their nature, forward looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties, risks and changesincircumstances that are diﬃcult to predict and not in our control. Our actual results of operations and ﬁnancial conditionsmay differ materially from that or those indicated in the forward looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward looking statements.

Any forward looking statement made by us in the presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as to the date on which this presentation is made. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, or completeness of the information and shall not have any liability for anyrepresentations, express or implied, regarding the information contained in, or for any omissions from, the information includedin this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The information contained in the presentation is prepared to assist prospective investors in making their own evaluation of the Company.

Page 2

Aramex Overview | Aramex is an asset-light Global Provider of Logistics and Transportation Solutions

17,000+

65+

Employees

Countries

E-Commerce

International Express

Domestic Express

Freight forwarding

Logistics & Other

600+

AED 4.5

+

AED 5 +

98m

1.1M

605M KGs

Offices

Billion Revenues

Billion Market Cap

Express Volumes

SQM global

Moved in

9M 2021

9m 2021

owned, leased and

9m 2021

managed

Aramex works round-the-clock to serve e-businesses of all sizes. From customized solutions for the checkout, order fulﬁlment, customs clearance, international shipping, and last mile delivery to returns management.

With Aramex International Express, sending time-sensitive documents or packages is prompt, convenient and easy.

We understand that delivering from one side of the country to another requires eﬃciency and reliability of global standards and local operations that continually strive for excellence.

Whether by sea, air or land, Aramex Freight provides the facilities and expertise for seamless and streamlined operations.

As a global logistics and transportation solutions provider, Aramex will help simplify customers' operations with costeffective and comprehensive solutions.

Page 3

Disclaimer | Table of contents

  1. Q3 2021 Financial Results Highlights
  2. Corporate Update

Appendices:

Appendix 1 - Regional Performance Appendix 2 - Financial Statements Highlights Appendix 3 - Stated Strategic Priorities

Page 4

Q3 2021

Financial

Results Highlights

Q3 2021 Financial Results Highlights | Corporate Update and Outlook | Regional Performance |Financial statements highlights | Stated Strategic Priorities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aramex PJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 13:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARAMEX PJSC
08:28aQ3 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
01:48aAramex Nine-month 2021 Revenue Increases 14% to AED 4.46 Billion
PU
12:58aPress release regarding financial results for the 3rd QTR of 2021
PU
12:58aResults of BOD meeting
PU
11/01Aramex Inaugurates its New Express Courier Handling Facility at King Khalid Internation..
PU
11/01BOD meeting
PU
10/24ARAMEX : Partners with Arab Fashion Week as Official Logistics Partner
PU
10/20GeoPost SA acquired 20.15% stake in Aramex PJSC for AED 1.4 billion.
CI
10/19ARAMEX : inks partnership with International Humanitarian City to enhance efficiencies in ..
PU
10/10ARAMEX : doubles down on efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by committing to the S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 300 M 1 716 M 1 716 M
Net income 2021 237 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net Debt 2021 498 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 6 471 M 1 762 M 1 762 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ARAMEX PJSC
Duration : Period :
Aramex PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMEX PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,42 AED
Average target price 4,50 AED
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadia Abusarah Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi Chairman
Thomas Kipp Chief Operating Officer
Ahmed Saeed Mohammed Al-Badi Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramez T. Shehadi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMEX PJSC0.91%1 762
DSV PANALPINA A/S50.78%56 550
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG43.58%38 015
INPOST S.A.0.00%8 935
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.9.17%7 775
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.3.61%5 727