|
Results of BOD meeting
|
Date
|
Thursday, 4th November 2021
|
Name of the Listed
|
Aramex PJSC
|
Company
|
|
Date and day of the
|
Thursday, 4th November 2021
|
meeting:
|
|
The starting time of the
|
03:00 PM UAE time
|
meeting
|
|
The ending time of the
|
06:40 PM UAE time
|
meeting
|
|
Number of board
|
9
|
members present
|
|
Quorum achieved (%)
|
100%
|
|
|
|
1. The Board approved the Company's Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated
|
Decisions / Resolutions of
|
Financial Statements for the Third Quarter and for the First Nine Months ended
|
30th September 2021.
|
the meeting
|
|
|
2. The Board discussed the Company's business updates and other routine matters.
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the Authorized
|
Mohammad Ziad Mousa
|
Signatory:
|
|
|
|
Designation:
|
Senior Communications Manager
|
|
|
Signature and Date:
|
Thursday, 4th November 2021
|
|
|
Company's Seal:
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Aramex PJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 04:57:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about ARAMEX PJSC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
6 300 M
1 715 M
1 715 M
|Net income 2021
|
237 M
64,4 M
64,4 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
498 M
136 M
136 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|27,1x
|Yield 2021
|2,41%
|
|Capitalization
|
6 471 M
1 762 M
1 762 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,11x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 900
|Free-Float
|97,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ARAMEX PJSC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|
4,42 AED
|Average target price
|
4,50 AED
|Spread / Average Target
|
1,81%