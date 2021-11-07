Log in
    ARMX   AEA002301014

ARAMEX PJSC

(ARMX)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 11/04
4.42 AED   -2.43%
01:48aAramex Nine-month 2021 Revenue Increases 14% to AED 4.46 Billion
PU
12:58aPress release regarding financial results for the 3rd QTR of 2021
PU
12:58aResults of BOD meeting
PU
Results of BOD meeting

11/07/2021 | 12:58am EST
Date

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Name of the Listed

Aramex PJSC

Company

Date and day of the

Thursday, 4th November 2021

meeting:

The starting time of the

03:00 PM UAE time

meeting

The ending time of the

06:40 PM UAE time

meeting

Number of board

9

members present

Quorum achieved (%)

100%

1. The Board approved the Company's Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated

Decisions / Resolutions of

Financial Statements for the Third Quarter and for the First Nine Months ended

30th September 2021.

the meeting

2. The Board discussed the Company's business updates and other routine matters.

Name of the Authorized

Mohammad Ziad Mousa

Signatory:

Designation:

Senior Communications Manager

Signature and Date:

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Company's Seal:

Disclaimer

Aramex PJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 04:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 300 M 1 715 M 1 715 M
Net income 2021 237 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net Debt 2021 498 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 6 471 M 1 762 M 1 762 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Nadia Abusarah Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi Chairman
Thomas Kipp Chief Operating Officer
Ahmed Saeed Mohammed Al-Badi Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramez T. Shehadi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMEX PJSC0.91%1 762
DSV PANALPINA A/S50.78%56 550
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG43.58%38 015
INPOST S.A.0.00%8 935
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.9.17%7 775
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.3.61%5 727