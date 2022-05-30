Aramis : Document

|
Date
|
Created
|
Title
|
Type
|
Company
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:36:07.093
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:36:06.107
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:36:05.103
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:36:04.123
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:36:03.143
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MAISONS DU MONDE
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:36:02.28
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ARAMIS GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:34:06.507
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:34:05.513
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:34:04.527
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
EIFFAGE
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:34:03.487
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:34:02.403
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:32:02.147
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MAISONS DU MONDE
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:30:02.293
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
LAGARDERE SA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:28:02.32
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
TIVOLY
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:26:03.537
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:26:02.49
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:02:03.513
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
VALLOUREC
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:02:02.347
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T15:00:02.173
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
I2PO
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T14:58:02.217
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ELIOR GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T14:56:03.747
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T14:56:02.39
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T10:52:02.777
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T10:50:04.593
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T10:50:02.547
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T09:54:04.39
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
EIFFAGE
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T09:54:02.707
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
SOCIETE BIC
|
Link
|
2022-05-30T00:00:00
|
2022-05-30T09:50:04.207
|
ObligationDepotOP
|
Document
|
I2PO
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T11:59:13.887
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
KERING
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T11:57:37.097
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T11:56:00.363
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T11:46:30.537
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T11:37:05.183
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T11:27:43.553
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T11:18:18.397
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T11:08:53.727
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:59:30.263
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:59:23.78
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
SOCIETE GENERALE SFH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:59:17.583
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
SOCIETE GENERALE SFH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:59:11.587
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
SOCIETE GENERALE SFH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:58:25.12
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:57:56.627
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:48:33.23
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:47:28.47
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:37:08.533
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:27:43.27
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:18:19.34
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:08:51.007
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:07:51.94
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:06:09.713
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-28T10:04:04.69
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T18:08:05.78
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
COFACE SA
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T18:08:04.923
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T18:08:03.943
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T18:08:02.99
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T18:06:05.197
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T18:06:04.23
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T18:06:03.03
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
CNP ASSURANCES
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:40:06.06
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:40:05.04
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:40:04.033
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:40:03.017
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:38:07.053
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:38:06.167
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:38:05.163
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:38:04.137
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:38:03.127
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:36:08.207
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:36:07.217
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:36:06.247
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:36:05.287
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CLARANOVA
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:36:04.307
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2022-05-27T00:00:00
|
2022-05-27T15:36:03.2
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-27T10:53:51.43
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-27T10:52:45.4
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-27T10:43:12.95
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-27T10:33:39.46
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-27T10:23:52.197
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-27T10:14:14.57
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-05-27T10:02:05.03
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:16:03.503
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
WAGA ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:16:02.633
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:14:06.727
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:14:05.85
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:14:04.983
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:14:04.18
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:14:03.31
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:14:02.443
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:12:05.82
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:12:04.967
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:12:04.157
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GAUSSIN S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:12:03.34
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GAUSSIN S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:12:02.467
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:10:07.437
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VICAT S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:10:06.417
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:10:05.387
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:10:04.363
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SIDETRADE
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:10:03.493
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:10:02.443
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
WAGA ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-05-26T00:00:00
|
2022-05-26T18:08:05.877
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GROUPE AIRWELL
|
Link