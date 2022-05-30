Log in
    ARAMI   FR0014003U94

ARAMIS GROUP

(ARAMI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/30 11:37:46 am EDT
5.795 EUR   -0.34%
01:10pARAMIS : Document
PU
05/23Aramis Group - 2022 half-year financial report release
GL
05/17ARAMIS GROUP : Press Release
CO
Aramis : Document

05/30/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
2022-05-30T00:00:00 2022-05-30T15:36:02.28 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ARAMIS GROUP
All news about ARAMIS GROUP
01:10pARAMIS : Document
PU
05/23Aramis Group - 2022 half-year financial report release
GL
05/17ARAMIS GROUP : Press Release
CO
05/17Aramis Group SAS acquired Clicars Spain S.L. from Seaya Capital Gestión, SGEIC, S.A. fo..
CI
05/16ARAMIS GROUP - 2022 FIRST-HALF RESUL : very strong growth in refurbished vehicle sales in ..
GL
05/16Aramis Group SAS Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/16ARAMIS GROUP - 2022 FIRST-HALF RESUL : very strong growth in refurbished vehicle sales in ..
GL
05/16ARAMIS GROUP : Half-year results
CO
04/19Aramis Group - Business and results trends for 2022 first-half and adjustment of full-y..
AQ
04/04Aramis Group - Change in the management team of Clicars, Spanish entity of Aramis Group
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 768 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net income 2022 -16,1 M -17,2 M -17,2 M
Net Debt 2022 48,0 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -29,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 482 M 519 M 516 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart ARAMIS GROUP
Aramis Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMIS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,82 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 80,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Chartier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Farcot Chief Financial Officer
Arnaud Defrenne Chief Technology & Information Officer
Patrick Bataillard Independent Director
Céline Vuillequez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMIS GROUP-58.64%516
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.93%1 171 548
JD.COM, INC.-23.39%82 016
COUPANG, INC.-54.36%23 634
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.04%19 662
ETSY, INC.-62.48%10 443