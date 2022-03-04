Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Aramis Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARAMI   FR0014003U94

ARAMIS GROUP

(ARAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aramis Group - Availability of documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting of March 25, 2022

03/04/2022 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, March 4, 2022

Availability of documents and information relating to
the Combined General Meeting of March 25, 2022

The shareholders of Aramis Group (the "Company") are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) to be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. CET at the Company's registered office at 23 avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°19 of February 14, 2022 and the meeting summon will be published on Monday, March 7, 2022 in Les Affiches Parisiennes, a legal advertisement newspaper. The terms of participation and voting at this Combined General Meeting are set out in these notices.

Shareholders can view and download information and documents relating to the Combined General Meeting on the Aramis Group website at https://aramis.group/ (under the Investors/ Shareholders’ General Meeting tab).

The documents provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website at the address indicated above, from today, the twenty-first day preceding the General Meeting.

In accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to the shareholders in connection with the General Meetings will be available at the head office of Aramis Group, 23 avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France, from Thursday,
March 10, 2022, the fifteenth day before the General Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulations:

  • any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, request that the Company send him these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary;

  • any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of Aramis Group or send a request by email to the following address: investor@aramis.group during a period of 15 days preceding the date of the General Meeting.

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenues of €1.36 billion, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits to its websites. At the end of September 2021, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of
60 agencies and three industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of investor relations
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contact

Brunswick

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
Alexia Gachet +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ARAMIS GROUP
01:05pAramis Group - Availability of documents and information relating to the Combined Gene..
GL
01/31ARAMIS GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/28Aramis Group - Employee shareholding plan « SHARE 2022 »
AQ
01/28Aramis Group - Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract
AQ
01/27Aramis Group - Q1 2022 revenues
AQ
01/27ARAMIS GROUP : 1st quarter earnings
CO
01/26Aramis - Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document including the 2021 An..
AQ
01/26ARAMIS GROUP : Report
CO
01/05ARAMIS GROUP : evolution of Finance team
AQ
01/05Aramis Group SAS Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 297 M 1 433 M 1 433 M
Net income 2021 -10,0 M -11,1 M -11,1 M
Net cash 2021 80,3 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -69,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 692 M 764 M 764 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float -
Chart ARAMIS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Aramis Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMIS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,35 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Chartier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Farcot Chief Financial Officer
Arnaud Defrenne Chief Technology & Information Officer
Patrick Bataillard Independent Director
Delphine Mosseau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMIS GROUP-40.61%764
COPART, INC.-20.04%28 757
CARMAX, INC.-19.77%16 894
CARVANA CO.-46.79%11 112
IAA, INC.-28.19%4 885
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.15.30%2 182