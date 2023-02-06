Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Aramis Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARAMI   FR0014003U94

ARAMIS GROUP

(ARAMI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:17 2023-02-06 am EST
4.132 EUR   -0.67%
Aramis Group - Second refurbishing center inaugurated in the UK, Europe's leading market for used car sales

02/06/2023 | 11:46am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, February 6, 2023

Second refurbishing center inaugurated in the UK,
Europe’s leading market for used car sales

Aramis Group [Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94], European leader for B2C online used car sales, present in six countries, is announcing the inauguration of its second used vehicle refurbishing center in the United Kingdom, Europe’s largest market for used vehicle sales with over 6.5 million units sold in 2022.

Located in Hull, Yorkshire, this new 15,000 sq.m center includes a dedicated refurbishing building of 4,800 sq.m. It will complement the longstanding Goole site and drive productivity and efficiency gains for vehicle preparation. It represents a total investment of around €2.5 million.

Once fully operational, this new center will increase Aramis Group’s processing capacity in the UK by around 25,000 vehicles per year, helping serve a growing number of UK customers with quality refurbished cars at the right price, in line with its focus on the circular economy. The Goole center currently processes around 13,000 vehicles annually.

Up to 100 qualified local jobs will be created over time, helping further strengthen the industrial network and strong local roots of CarSupermarket.com, Aramis Group’s UK subsidiary. However, in view of current automotive market trends in the UK, the Hull center’s ramp-up has been adapted in line with the level of demand, with certain business experts redeployed from Goole to the Hull site and a limited number of new hires. As soon as the economic context improves, CarSupermarket.com will be able to strongly re-accelerate and relaunch its growth, in a structurally deep and attractive UK market.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders1 of Aramis Group: “Following the opening of the Antwerp refurbishing center in November 2021, the Group’s first site in Belgium, then the Nemours facility in June 2022, its second site in France, Aramis Group is delighted to inaugurate its second site in the UK. Thank you to all our teams for this great achievement, and particularly Matt Barrick, who has been with CarSupermarket.com for more than 15 years and was recently appointed as CEO of our UK operations, and who has been a driving force behind its development. This center illustrates the convergence of practices within Aramis Group, with CarSupermarket.com benefiting from the transfer of the industry-leading vehicle refurbishing expertise in Europe built up since 2014 by AramisAuto, our French subsidiary, at its Donzère center in the south of France. Located in Hull, Yorkshire, the region where CarSupermarket.com was founded more than 20 years ago and where the brand has a strong leading position locally, this new center will enable us to triple our vehicle processing capacity in the UK over time, helping consolidate our position in this country and supporting our objectives for growth”.

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of nearly €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 90,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 80 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs nearly 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of Investor Relations
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick
Hugues Boëton
Tristan Roquet Montegon

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Aramis Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 3 “Risk Factors” of the Universal Registration Document dated January 18, 2023, approved by the AMF under number R. 23-002 and available on the Group’s website (www.aramis.group) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction. 

1 Nicolas Chartier is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Guillaume Paoli is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, based on a two-year rotation

 

Attachment


