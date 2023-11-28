Aramis Group: almost halved losses in 2023

November 28, 2023 at 12:29 pm EST Share

Aramis Group reports sales of 1,944.8 million euros for its 2023 financial year, up +9.9% on 2022 on a reported basis and +0.7% excluding acquisitions in Austria and Italy.



Sales volumes of reconditioned cars are up +13.1% on 2022 to 78,441 units, despite a market down -5.3%.



The Group posted a positive adjusted EBITDA of €9.6 million, in positive territory in line with Group commitments. Excluding acquisitions in Austria and Italy, it stands at 13.2 million euros, compared with -10.7 million euros in 2022.



Net income stands at -32.3 million euros, a clear improvement on 2022 (-60.2 million euros).



Aramis aims to exceed 100,000 units of B2X vehicles sold in 2024, on a like-for-like basis, and intends to generate adjusted EBITDA 'at least twice that achieved in 2023'.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.