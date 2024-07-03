Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") announces a change in Chief Financial Officer as it moves forward with the previously announced plans to list on the ASX, targeting a listing in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Jeremy South, Chief Financial Officer since 2018, will step down from the role with effect from July 8 and the role will be assumed by Joe Graziano.

Based in Perth, Western Australia, Joe has over 35 years' experience providing financial and strategic advice to small cap unlisted and listed public companies and privately owned businesses in Western Australia's resource industries.

Since 2014 he has been focused on corporate advisory and Chief Financial Officer roles, with deep experience across company secretarial, strategic planning and due diligence with listed corporations and Family Offices. Activities include Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Raisings, Corporate Governance, ASX compliance, Investment Advisory and Structuring.

Joe is currently a director of Pathways Corporate Pty Ltd a specialised Corporate Advisory business, based in Australia.

The Board would like to thank Jeremy for his years of service and welcomes Joe to the Company as it embarks on a reset year to refresh the treasury and restart its exploration activities in Mongolia and Australia.

On behalf of the Board

Matthew Wood

Chairman

+976 7732 1914

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215297