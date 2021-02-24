Log in
ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD.

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD.

(ARJN)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aranjin Resources Announces Drilling Program and Resignation of Director

02/24/2021 | 10:20am EST
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling program at its Bayan Undur ("BU") project.

Over $10m worth of historical drilling and associated analysis at the BU project has now been reviewed. As a result of this analysis, the Company plans to start with one deep hole at a highly targeted area of the BU project in April 2021. The BU project is located in the Bayan Undur soum of Bayankhongor province. The Company owns a 100% interest in the BU project which consists of 4 mining licenses.

The ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 have delayed progress on license acquisition but the Company expects to have an active exploration program in 2021. We expect to have an update on the pending acquisition of the Baruun Tal project in H1 2021.

Executive Chairman of Aranjin Resources Ltd, Matthew Wood commented, "We are very excited to announce the commencement of the Spring drilling program at our BU project in Mongolia. We also continue to review several highly prospective licenses as we look to build our copper exploration portfolio in Mongolia."

Resignation of Director

The Company announces that Mr. Gizman Abbas has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Abbas for his strong contributions and wise counsel throughout the years.

On behalf of the Board

Matthew Wood
Executive Chairman
Aranjin Resources Ltd.
+1.647.981.1703

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75349


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -6,76 M -5,37 M -5,37 M
Net Debt 2019 0,63 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,65 M 6,87 M 6,86 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aranjin Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Gaden Western Wood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy South Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luís Mauricio de Azevedo Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gizman Abbas Independent Non-Executive Director
Max Jahn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD.0.00%7
ANTOFAGASTA PLC29.78%25 554
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.31.29%16 760
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED86.78%13 802
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.10.16%10 878
VEDANTA LIMITED29.21%10 663
