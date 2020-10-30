Log in
ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD.

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD.

(ARJN)
Aranjin Resources Announces Final Closing of Bayan Undur Licenses Acquisition and Debt Settlement

10/30/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") is pleased to announce that it has now completed the previously announced acquisition of four mining licenses comprising the Bayan Undur ("BU") project located in Bayankhongor province, Mongolia. The Company acquired all of the shares of BK Mining LLC , which is the indirect 100% owner of the BU project, for nominal cash consideration. The Company was able to favorably renegotiate the consideration payable for the acquisition from that originally agreed and previously announced. The Company commenced preliminary work at the BU project this past summer.

As previously announced, the Company has completed the settlement of debts owing to certain parties. It has entered into agreements to settle an aggregate of $700,976.47 owing to certain officers and directors of the Company and service providers to the Company through the issuance of an aggregate of approximately 7,009,764 Common Shares of the Company at an implied issue price of C$0.10 per Common Share. The amount to be settled includes $471,685.71 of accrued directors' fees and accrued management and consulting fees owing to the Company's current and former directors and officers.

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on October 6, 2020, the Company sought and obtained disinterested shareholder approval for the settlement of $395,101.71 owing to current and former directors and officers of the Company. The completion of the debt settlement remains subject to receipt of TSXV approval.

The participation by the insiders in the shares for debt transaction is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 on the basis that the debt settlement with related parties constitutes the distribution of securities of the Company for cash consideration of less than $2.5 million. Neither the Company nor, to the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, the related parties, have knowledge of any material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed. The debt settlement with each related party was unanimously approved by the Company's independent directors.

On behalf of the Board
Matthew Wood
Chairman
Aranjin Resources Ltd.
+1.647.981.1703

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67250

© Newsfilecorp 2020

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -6,76 M -5,07 M -5,07 M
Net Debt 2019 0,63 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,95 M 4,47 M 4,46 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aranjin Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Gaden Western Wood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luís Mauricio de Azevedo Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jeremy South Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gizman Abbas Independent Non-Executive Director
Max Jahn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD.-50.00%4
ANTOFAGASTA PLC12.07%13 073
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.11.24%7 537
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-13.99%6 342
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.23.30%5 944
VEDANTA LIMITED-37.19%4 750
