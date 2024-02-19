ARB Corporation Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 341.55 million compared to AUD 340.87 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 342.69 million compared to AUD 342.38 million a year ago.

Net income was AUD 51.27 million compared to AUD 47.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.6241 compared to AUD 0.579 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.624 compared to AUD 0.579 a year ago.