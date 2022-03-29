Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arbe Robotics Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBE   IL0011796625

ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.

(ARBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arbe Announces Virtual Investor Webinar: The Future of Automotive Technology Starts Now

03/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced that it will host a virtual investor and analyst webinar: The Future of Automotive Technology Starts Now, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Participants are asked to register for the event in advance by clicking here.

 

Arbe Robotics Logo

 

The event will explore the trajectory of automotive autonomy over the coming decade, including the role of Imaging Radar and how it ensures vehicle safety in the future. Sensors installed on 2022 model year vehicles can't meet the safety requirements or autonomy challenges of the years ahead. Find out why Imaging Radar is the true enabler of these capabilities, and discover its financial potential, given the anticipated number of vehicles and radar sensors needed.

Featured speakers include:

  • Ram Machness, Chief Business Officer, Arbe
  • Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer, Arbe
  • Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer, Arbe

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and  the webinar may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including any statements that are made at the investor and analyst event described in this press release, are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Arbe's prospectus dated November 2, 2021, which was filed by Arbe with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC and any documents which are filed by Arbe prior to the webinar. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbe-announces-virtual-investor-webinar-the-future-of-automotive-technology-starts-now-301512529.html

SOURCE Arbe


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.
08:01aARBE ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL INVESTOR WEBI : The Future of Automotive Technology Starts Now
PR
03/21Former GM Radar Lead, Gonen Barkan, Joins Arbe as Chief Radar Officer
PR
03/21Arbe Robotics Ltd. Announces Joining of Gonen Barkan as Chief Radar Officer
CI
03/21ARBE ROBOTICS : Looking Back to Get Ahead
PU
03/20ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.(NASDAQCM : ARBE) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Arbe Robotics Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
03/01ARBE ROBOTICS : March 1st 2022 Q4 & FY 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/01Earnings Flash (ARBE) ARBE Reports Q4 Revenue $520,000
MT
03/01Earnings Flash (ARBE) ARBE Reports Q4 Loss $-0.20, vs. Street Est of $-0.06
MT
03/01Arbe Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.
More recommendations