    ARBE   IL0011796625

ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.

(ARBE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
3.210 USD   +12.63%
Arbe Robotics : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
Arbe Robotics Signs Deal for $23 Million Offering of Registered Ordinary Shares
Arbe Announces $23 Million Offering of Registered Ordinary Shares
Arbe Robotics : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

06/13/2023 | 04:05pm EDT
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 6-K

On June 6, 2023, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (the "Company") entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with the Special Situations Funds, More Tech-Ventures, Catalyst Investments (affiliated with a director of the Company) and Geneva Insurance Group (affiliated with a director of the Company), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the investors in a registered direct offering (the "Offering") an aggregate of 11,794,873 ordinary shares (the "Shares") of the Company. Each Share is being sold at an offering price of $1.95 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $23 million before deducting the Offering expenses. The Offering closed on June 13, 2023.

The Shares have been issued pursuant to the Company's previously filed registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-269235) that was declared effective on February 24, 2023. A prospectus supplement relating to the sale of the Shares under the ATM Program (the "ATM Prospectus") was filed on June 8, 2023.

In conjunction with this capital raise, the Company's Board of Directors agreed to suspend the Company's previously announced "At the Market" stock program (ATM) for 12 months from the closing of the Offering.

Attached hereto and incorporated by reference in this Report on Form 6-K are the following exhibits:

Exhibit 4.1: Form of Securities Purchase Agreement, dated June 6, 2023, by and between the Company and the purchasers signatory thereto.
Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano& Co. regarding the validity of the Shares.
Exhibit 23.1: Consent of Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano& Co. (included in Exhibit 5.1).

This Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-269235).

Disclaimer

Arbe Robotics Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 20:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
