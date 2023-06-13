Arbe Robotics : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 6-K

On June 6, 2023, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (the "Company") entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with the Special Situations Funds, More Tech-Ventures, Catalyst Investments (affiliated with a director of the Company) and Geneva Insurance Group (affiliated with a director of the Company), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the investors in a registered direct offering (the "Offering") an aggregate of 11,794,873 ordinary shares (the "Shares") of the Company. Each Share is being sold at an offering price of $1.95 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $23 million before deducting the Offering expenses. The Offering closed on June 13, 2023.

The Shares have been issued pursuant to the Company's previously filed registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-269235) that was declared effective on February 24, 2023. A prospectus supplement relating to the sale of the Shares under the ATM Program (the "ATM Prospectus") was filed on June 8, 2023.

In conjunction with this capital raise, the Company's Board of Directors agreed to suspend the Company's previously announced "At the Market" stock program (ATM) for 12 months from the closing of the Offering.

