    ARBE   IL0011796625

ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.

(ARBE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
3.320 USD   -0.90%
Arbe to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08:00aArbe to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
03/08Arbe to Participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference
GL
Arbe to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/23/2023 | 08:01am EDT
TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), the global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar solutions, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • Maxim Virtual Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference
    Format: Virtual panel: “Autonomous Sensors and Driving”
    When: Thursday, March 30 at 11:30 am ET
  • Bank of America Automotive Summit
    Format: In-person meetings in NYC
    When: April 4

The panel at the Maxim conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member. Click Here to Reserve your seat.

Investors who wish to participate in a live meeting with Arbe’s management during the Bank of America conference may refer to their banking contact or to investors@arberobotics.com.

For more information regarding these events, please visit Arbe’s events page here.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made at the presentations referred to in this press release, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” and Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors” Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2022 as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe’s website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,31 M - -
Net income 2022 -39,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 40,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 35,3x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 71,9%
Managers and Directors
Kobi Marenko Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karine Pinto-Flomenboim Chief Financial Officer
Yair Shamir Chairman
Noam Arkind Director & Chief Technology Officer
Asaf Even-Chen Vice President-Research & Development Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-2.64%213
THALES13.33%30 654
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-2.71%3 803
HENSOLDT AG46.61%3 671
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD7.37%2 322
PLANET LABS PBC-24.14%898
