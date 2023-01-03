Advanced search
    ARBE   IL0011796625

ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.

(ARBE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
3.410 USD   +3.33%
Arbe to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/03/2023 | 08:31am EST
TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), the global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar solutions, today announced that Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

The presentation is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and will be webcast from Arbe’s Investor Relations website: https://ir.arberobotics.com. Karine Pinto-Flomenboim will also hold one-on-one investor meetings during the day. Please contact your Needham salesperson to schedule a meeting.

For more information regarding this event, please visit Arbe’s events page here.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” “may,” “should,” “strategy,” “future,” “will,” “project,” “potential” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. The presentations and meetings described in this press release as well as statements made at the CES Innovations Awards program will contain forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider risks such as the risks relating to the market for and incorporation of Arbe’s radar systems in autonomous vehicles, the development of safe autonomous vehicles that include Arbe’s radar systems, the ability of Arbe to deliver products that meet the quality and delivery requirements of automakers (OEM’s), tier-1 automotive suppliers and the ability of the tier-1 suppliers and automakers to incorporate Arbe’s radar system in vehicles in a manner to enable the Arbe radar systems to function as intended, the effect of any present and future government regulations relating to autonomous vehicles as well the risk factors and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arbe’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 31, 2022 and in Arbe’s prospectus dated June 22, 2022, which was filed by Arbe with the SEC on June 23, 2022, and its prospectus dated July 11, 2022 which was filed with the SEC on July 19, 2022, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through Arbe’s website, or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.


Investor Relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR
917-607-8654
msegal@ms-ir.com

Media Contact:
Shlomit Hacohen
Arbe Robotics
+972-54-5422432
shlomit.h@arberobotics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
