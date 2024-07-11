Arbe's Radar Chipset Advances the Development of Safety and Autonomy Applications for Next-Generation Vehicle Platforms

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics, Ltd., (Nasdaq: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, announced today a collaboration with a prominent European truck manufacturer to integrate Arbe's automotive grade imaging radar technology into the manufacturer's next-generation sensor suite, as part of the manufacturer's transition to an advanced implementation stage.

Arbe's imaging radar technology effectively addresses the unique challenges of trucks, such as their larger size, the need for more distance to brake on time, and greater impact potential. These factors make it crucial for trucks to operate safely in any weather and lighting condition. With the largest channel array in the industry, Arbe's radar offers unique functionalities, including perception enhancement, free space mapping, and managing complex use cases such as detecting lost cargo on the road and detecting pedestrians, even at night. This advanced technology enhances driver assistance and supports Level 4 autonomous driving, which are essential for the trucking industry and its distinctive business models.

The European truck manufacturer has conducted extensive evaluations of Arbe's imaging radar chipset to confirm that it meets rigorous performance standards. The process involved equipping a fleet of trucks, conducting comprehensive field trials, and gathering extensive data to demonstrate the superiority of imaging radar, compared to other front sensors such as lidar and conventional radar. The manufacturer now installing cutting-edge radars based on the Arbe chipset in trucks for the following phase of developing safety and autonomy applications for its next-generation vehicle platform.

"We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with a leading European truck manufacturer," said Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "Our joint efforts have proven the exceptional capabilities of imaging radar, and as we enter the development phase, we are confident that this collaboration will drive groundbreaking advancements in vehicle sensor technology. Together, we are setting new standards for safety and innovation in the trucking industry."

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm changing perception. Arbe, a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in China, Germany, and the United States.

