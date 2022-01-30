|
ARBICO : EARNINGS FORECAST
|
ARBICO PLC
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS
|
|
(FORECAST)
|
|
|
|
1st QUARTER 2022
|
FORECAST
|
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
1,093,455.68
|
Cost Of Sales
|
656,473.41
|
Gross Profit
|
436,982.27
|
|
|
Finance Income
|
1,674.70
|
Other Income
|
26,714.61
|
|
|
Staff Cost
|
170,223.56
|
Finance Cost
|
11,174.08
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
220,451.67
|
|
401,849.31
|
Operating Profit Before Tax
|
63,522.27
|
Income Tax
|
20,967.13
|
Profit/Loss for the Period
|
42,555.14
Arbico Plc
Statement of cash flows
For the Period ended 31 March 2022
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
63,522
|
Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes
|
103,895
|
Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
|
(32,500)
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
(416,808)
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(449,307)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|
485,650
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
|
34,343
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Arbico plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 20:10:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ARBICO PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
5 562 M
13,4 M
13,4 M
|Net income 2020
|
421 M
1,01 M
1,01 M
|Net cash 2020
|
112 M
0,27 M
0,27 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|0,36x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
153 M
0,37 M
0,37 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,11x
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,01x
|Nbr of Employees
|232
|Free-Float
|20,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution