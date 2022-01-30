Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Arbico Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBICO   NGARBICO0007

ARBICO PLC

(ARBICO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 01/28
1.03 NGN   0.00%
03:11pARBICO : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
03:11pARBICO : Earnings forecast
PU
2021ARBICO PLC : 3rd quarter report
CO
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARBICO : EARNINGS FORECAST

01/30/2022 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARBICO PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS

(FORECAST)

1st QUARTER 2022

FORECAST

N'000

Revenue

1,093,455.68

Cost Of Sales

656,473.41

Gross Profit

436,982.27

Finance Income

1,674.70

Other Income

26,714.61

Staff Cost

170,223.56

Finance Cost

11,174.08

Other Operating Expenses

220,451.67

401,849.31

Operating Profit Before Tax

63,522.27

Income Tax

20,967.13

Profit/Loss for the Period

42,555.14

Arbico Plc

Statement of cash flows

For the Period ended 31 March 2022

Forecast

N'000

Profit before tax

63,522

Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes

103,895

Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

(32,500)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(416,808)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(449,307)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

485,650

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

34,343

Disclaimer

Arbico plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 20:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARBICO PLC
03:11pARBICO : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
03:11pARBICO : Earnings forecast
PU
2021ARBICO PLC : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021Arbico Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2021ARBICO PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
2021ARBICO PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2021Arbico plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021ARBICO PLC : Half-year report
CO
2021ARBICO PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
2021Arbico plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 562 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2020 421 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net cash 2020 112 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 153 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
EV / Sales 2020 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart ARBICO PLC
Duration : Period :
Arbico Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBICO PLC0.00%0
VINCI4.10%59 880
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.20%35 564
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 466
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620