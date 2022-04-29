Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Arbico Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBICO   NGARBICO0007

ARBICO PLC

(ARBICO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-27
1.030 NGN    0.00%
04:28pARBICO : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/31ARBICO : Nccg 2018 report for 2021
PU
03/31ARBICO : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARBICO : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
ARBICO PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2022

Table of ContentResults at a glance 3

Statement of comprehensive income 4

Statement of financial position 5

Statement of changes in equity 6

Statement of cash flows 7

Notes to the financial statements 8

Result at a Glance:BY ORDER OF THE BOARDCOMPANY SECRETARY FRC/2013/NBA/00000000001615

29 April 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arbico plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 20:27:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
