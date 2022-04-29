ARBICO : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

ARBICO PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2022
Table of ContentResults at a glance 3
Statement of comprehensive income 4
Statement of financial position 5
Statement of changes in equity 6
Statement of cash flows 7
Notes to the financial statements 8
Result at a Glance:BY ORDER OF THE BOARDCOMPANY SECRETARY FRC/2013/NBA/00000000001615
29 April 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Arbico plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 20:27:15 UTC.