UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

ARBICO PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Corporate information

Arbico Plc is a company incorporated on 18 June 1958 in Nigeria and commenced business thereafter. The company's shares were quoted on the Stock Exchange on November 30, 1978.

Its principal activities comprise construction and civil engineering as well as investment in and operation of infrastructure. The registered office is located at Plot D Block 7 Industrial Crescent Ilupeju, Lagos.

2. Basis of preparation

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the provisions of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, No. 6 2011, the provision of the Companies and Allied and Matters Act, CAP 20 and the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for land and buildings that have been measured at fair value.

The financial statements are presented in Naira and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand. (₦'000), except when otherwise indicated.

3. Revenue

Construction contracts

The company principally operates fixed price contracts however sometimes the contract cost are varied due to additional works, If the outcome of such a contract can be reliably measured, revenue associated with the construction contract is recognized by reference to the stage of completion of the contract activity at year end (output method e.g. Surveys of Work completed to date) or obligations satisfied. In accordance with IFRS 15 revenue is recognized:

The outcome of a construction contract can be estimated reliably when:

The contract obligation has been performed. The work done can been accurately estimated or surveyed. The company's performance does not create an asset with an alternative use to the entity and the company has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date.

When the work done does not satisfy these conditions the contact cost to date is the held as a current asset (recoverable cost).

In applying output method, revenue recognized corresponds to the total contract revenue (as defined below) multiplied by the actual completion rate based on survey of work done. Contract revenue not yet billed are recognized and consequently held as contract assets in current assets.

8