ARBICO PLC UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Table of Content
Results at a glance
Statement of comprehensive income
Statement of financial position
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
Result at a Glance:
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
2023
2022
2023
2022
SEP
SEP
SEP
SEP
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
4,348,332
6,774,796
4,281,309
6,381,248
Profit/Loss Before
(105,245.00)
72,859
232,162
143,979
Tax
Earnings per share
(0.69)
0.49
1.56
0.97
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
COMPANY SECRETARY FRC/2013/NBA/00000000001615 26th October 2023
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED &
SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR
LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
2023
THE
THE
GROUP
COMPANY
NOTES
9 MONTHS
3 MONTHS
9 MONTHS
3
9 MONTHS
3 MONTHS
9 MONTHS
3 MONTHS
JAN-
MONTHS
JUL- SEPT
JAN- SEPT
JAN- SEPT
JUL- SEPT
JAN- SEPT
JUL- SEPT
SEPT
JUL- SEPT
2023
2023
2022
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue 6
4,348,332
1,359,961
6774796
2241770
4,281,309
1,349,865
6381248
2032167
Cost of Sales 7
(4,053,311)
(1,432,900)
(6002190)
(3165263)
(3,721,505)
(1,426,937)
-5594116
-2762877
Gross Profit
295,021
(72,939)
772,606
(923,493)
559,804
(77,072)
787,132
(730,710)
Other Operating Income 8
30,375
17,303
8,037
4,509
30,375
17,303
7,921
4,499
Administrative Expenses 9
(430,641)
(188,884)
(707,784)
(351,669)
(358,017)
(134,704)
(651,074)
(340,065)
Expected Credit loss
-
-
.
-
-
Operating (loss)/profit
(105,245)
(244,520)
72,859
(1,270,653)
232,162
(194,473)
143,979
(1,066,276)
Finance income 10
-
-
-
(Loss)/profit before income taxation
(105,245)
(244,520)
72,859
(1,270,653)
232,162
(194,473)
143,979
(1,066,276)
Income Tax Expenses 11
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss)/profit For The Period
(105,245)
(244,520)
72,859
(1,270,653)
232,162
(194,473)
143,979
(1,066,276)
Other comprehensive income (loss)/income
-
-
-
-
-
for the year, ne
Total Comprehensive (loss)/Income
(105,245)
(244,520)
72,859
(1,270,653)
232,162
(194,473)
143,979
(1,066,276)
attributable to:
Equity holders of parent
(101,871)
9,467
73,570
(1,271,945)
232,162
(194,473)
Non Controlling Interest
(3,374)
1,333
(711)
1,292
-
-
to
Ordinary equity holders of the parent 12
(0.69)
(1.65)
0.49
(8.56)
1.56
(1.31)
0.97
(7.18)
ARBICO PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
NOTES
ASSETS
NON - CURRENT ASSETS
THE GROUP
9 MONTHS
9 MONTHS
JAN-SEPT 2023
JAN-SEPT 2022
JAN-DEC 2022
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
THE COMPANY
9 MONTHS
9 MONTHS
JAN-SEPT 2023
JAN-SEPT 2022
JAN-DEC 2022
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Property Plant and Equipment
13
1,317,242
1,505,370
1,317,242
1,382,713
1,579,986
1,457,348
Intangible Assets
14
2,490
3,280
2,490
3,280
4,070
4,070
Deferred Tax Asset
11
1,261,958
1,261,958
1,261,958
1,261,958
1,261,958
1,261,958
Investment in Subsidiary
15
27,104
27,104
27,104
Other assets
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
2,581,690
2,846,014
2,770,608
2,608,793
2,750,480
2,675,055
CURRENT ASSESTS
Inventories
4,340,404
1,788,233
2,904,179
3,205,720
1,292,878
2,276,697
Contract asset
12,600,303
7,205,646
10,716,279
11,719,038
6,827,594
10,256,400
Trade and other receivables
289,593
738,783
5,746,024
1,618,657
2,145,654
7,617,168
Prepayments
8,614,628
4,209,457
5,183,663
8,559,706
3,751,603
4,810,420
Other asset
-
1,093,151
-
-
925,398
Cash and cash equivalents
884,711
910,614
40,869
665,262
1,292,155
12,347
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
26,729,638
14,852,733
25,684,165
25,768,384
15,309,884
25,898,430
TOTAL ASSETS
29,311,329
17,698,747
28,454,773
28,377,177
18,060,364
28,573,485
LIABILITIES
NON - CURRENT LIABILITIES
Share Deposit
22
1,950,000
1,950,000
1,950,000
1,950,000
1,950,000
1,950,000
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY
1,950,000
1,950,000
1,950,000
1,950,000
1,950,000
1,950,000
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Contract liability
10,729,308
6,542,089
15,685,856
9,745,351
5,696,691
14,701,899
Bank overdraft
-
151,321
-
151,321
Trade and other payables
19,504,226
9,771,650
10,929,816
19,296,144
9,428,559
11,146,022
Income tax payable
185,999
52,036
217,400
185,999
52,036
217,400
TOATL CURRENT LIABILITY
30,419,534
16,365,775
26,984,393
29,227,494
15,177,286
26,216,642
TOTAL LIABILITY
32,369,534
18,315,775
28,934,393
31,177,494
17,127,286
28,166,642
EQUITY
Share Capital
21
74,250
74,250
74,250
74,250
74,250
74,250
Share Premium
21
141,184
141,184
141,184
141,184
141,184
141,184
1,193,534
1,193,534
Asset revaluation reserve
21
1,193,534
(2,021,030)
1,193,534
(475,890)
Accumulated losses
(4,463,799)
1,193,534
(1,878,821)
(4,209,285)
1,193,534
(1,002,125)
Non-controlling interests
(3,374)
(9,767)
-
-
-
(4,966)
TOTAL EQUITY
(3,058,205)
(617,028)
(479,620)
(2,800,317)
933,078
406,843
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITY
29,311,329
17,698,747
28,454,773
28,377,178
18,060,364
28,573,485
ARBICO Plc
Statement of changes in equity
30 September 2023
The Group
Issued Capital (Note
Share Premium (Note
Asset revaluation
Non controlling
21)
21)
surplus
Other reserves
Total
interest
Total
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
As at 1 January 2023
74,250
141,184
1,193,534
(4,361,928)
(2,952,960)
-
(2,952,960)
Effective of adoption of new standard
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
As at 1 January 2023
74,250
141,184
1,193,534
(4,361,928)
(2,952,960)
-
(2,952,960)
Profit/(Loss) for the year/Changes
-
-
-
(101,871)
(101,871)
(3,374)
(105,245)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(101,871)
(101,871)
(3,374)
(105,245)
Acquisition of subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 30 September 2023
74,250
141,184
1,193,534
(4,463,799)
(3,054,831)
(3,374)
(3,058,205)
Issued Capital (Note
Share Premium (Note
Asset revaluation
21)
21)
surplus
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Other reserves
₦'000
Total
₦'000
Non controlling interest
₦'000
Total
₦'000
-
-
-
-
ARBICO PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
THE GROUP THE COMPANY
Sept.
Sept
Dec.
Sept.
Sept.
Dec.
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
2023
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Operating activities
Notes
(Loss)/profit before tax
(105,245)
72,859
514,792
232,162
143,980
441,027
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
13
72,025
193,857
275,018
72,025
193,875
275,038
Amortisation of intangible assets
790
1,579
2,369
790
2,369
Net Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss
9
(54,437)
-
(14,647)
Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
8&9
-
-
-
Finance income
10
-
Impairment of receivables
9
-
-
-
Expected credit loss - Contract asset
217,913
-
217,913
Expected credit loss - Intercompany receivables
9
-
139,103
-
139,103
Contract asset recognised in revenue
-
-
85,663
Contract liability recognised in revenue
-
(32,430)
268,295
1,094,758
304,977
337,855
1,146,466
Working capital adjustments
Increase in trade and other receivables
252,021
(556,073)
(3,203,669)
(971,993)
(52,860)
(5,000,163)
(Increase)/ decrease in prepayments
(8,494,351)
(55,290)
(2,888,664)
(8,447,469)
64,217
(2,685,998)
increase in inventories
(2,941,842)
(894,338)
(935,795)
(2,061,232)
679,701
(643,952)
Increase in contract asset
(6,310,121)
(5,668,246)
(8,507,657)
(5,546,804)
(5,278,151)
(8,060,327)
Increase/ (decrease) trade and other payables
11,670,744
3,793,273
4,186,166
11,895,128
1,777,619
4,981,411
Increase/(decrease) in advance from customers
-
4,372,913
9,976,221
-
4,527,596
9,985,535
Increase/(decrease) in contract liabilities
4,069,885
-
3,931,326
-
Other asset(restricted)
(525,784)
(504,715)
Income tax paid
11
(39,588)
(39,588)
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
(1,786,095)
1,260,534
(844,012)
(896,066)
2,055,977
(821,331)
Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
(1,786,095)
1,260,534
(844,012)
(896,066)
2,055,977
(821,331)
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
13
(239,582)
(247,536)
(239,582)
(247,536)
Finance income
1,329
-
-
1,329
-
Proceed from sale of property, plant and equipment
250,332
-
127,694
Purchase of intangible assets
14
1,974
-
1,974
Increase in other Investment
Advance payment in fixed deposit (restricted)
-
Financing activities Movement
10
1,690,206
(837,070)
364,065
(1,174,194)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
1,942,513
(1,075,323)
(247,536)
493,733
(1,412,447)
(247,536)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
156,418
185,211
(1,091,548)
(402,333)
643,530
(1,068,867)
Net foreign exchange difference
-
-
54,437
-
-
14,647
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
728,293
725,403
926,659
1,067,596
648,625
915,246
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
20
884,711
910,614
(110,452)
665,263
1,292,155
(138,974)
ARBICO PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Corporate information
Arbico Plc is a company incorporated on 18 June 1958 in Nigeria and commenced business thereafter. The company's shares were quoted on the Stock Exchange on November 30, 1978.
Its principal activities comprise construction and civil engineering as well as investment in and operation of infrastructure. The registered office is located at Plot D Block 7 Industrial Crescent Ilupeju, Lagos.
2. Basis of preparation
The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the provisions of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, No. 6 2011, the provision of the Companies and Allied and Matters Act, CAP 20 and the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for land and buildings that have been measured at fair value.
The financial statements are presented in Naira and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand. (₦'000), except when otherwise indicated.
3. Revenue
Construction contracts
The company principally operates fixed price contracts however sometimes the contract cost are varied due to additional works, If the outcome of such a contract can be reliably measured, revenue associated with the construction contract is recognized by reference to the stage of completion of the contract activity at year end (output method e.g. Surveys of Work completed to date) or obligations satisfied. In accordance with IFRS 15 revenue is recognized:
The outcome of a construction contract can be estimated reliably when:
- The contract obligation has been performed.
- The work done can been accurately estimated or surveyed.
- The company's performance does not create an asset with an alternative use to the entity and the company has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date.
When the work done does not satisfy these conditions the contact cost to date is the held as a current asset (recoverable cost).
In applying output method, revenue recognized corresponds to the total contract revenue (as defined below) multiplied by the actual completion rate based on survey of work done. Contract revenue not yet billed are recognized and consequently held as contract assets in current assets.
Contract revenue - Contract revenue corresponds to the initial amount of revenue agreed in the contract and any variations in contract work, claims and incentive payments to the extent that it is probable that they will result in revenue; and they are capable of being reliably measured.
Contract costs - Contract costs include costs that relate directly to the specific contract and costs that are attributable to contract activity in general and can be allocated to the contract. Costs that relate directly to a specific contract comprise; site labor costs (including site supervision); costs of materials used in construction; costs of design, cost of depreciation on plant and machinery and technical assistance that is directly related to the contract.
Company contracts are typically negotiated for the construction of a single asset or a group of assets which are closely interrelated or interdependent in terms of their design, technology and function. In certain circumstances, the percentage of completion method is applied to the separately identifiable components of a single contract or to a group of contracts together in order to reflect the substance of a contract or a group of contracts.
Assets covered by a single contract are treated separately when:
- The separate proposals have been submitted for each asset.
- Each asset has been subject to separate negotiation and the contractor and customer have been able to accept or reject that part of the contract relating to each asset.
- The costs and revenues of each asset can be identified.
Contract cost for which their obligations have not been expressly stated or cannot be reliable measured are held as recoverable cost under current assets.
A group of contracts are treated as a single construction contract when:
- the group of contracts is negotiated as a single package.
- the contracts are so closely interrelated that they are, in effect, part of a single project with an overall profit margin.
- the contracts are performed concurrently or in a continuous sequence
The three criteria must be met before combination can occur.
3. Revenue
Revenue
Profit/Loss Before Tax Earnings per share
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
2023
2022
2023
2022
SEP
SEP
SEP
SEP
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
4,348,332
6,774,796
4,281,309
6,381,248
(105,245)
72,859
232,162
143,979
(0.69)
0.49
1.56
0.97
4. Other Income:
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
2023
2022
2023
2022
SEP
SEP
SEP
SEP
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Claims on Insurance
3,202
-
3,202
-
Other Income
27,171
8,037
27,171
7,921
Finance Income
-
-
-
-
30,375
8,037
30,375
7,921
5. Staff cost & Employees Benefit
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
2023
2022
2023
2022
SEP
SEP
SEP
SEP
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Salaries & Wages
99,506
122,235
128,832
89,994
Staff Welfare
1,897
12,651
6,302
12,531
Staff Medical
16,832
24,809
16,503
24,809
Labour
152,341
42,308
19,353
40,188
256,115
202,003
170,990
167,522
6. Plant Property & Equipment
There are no restrictions on title to the items of property, plant and equipment. The Company has not pledged any item of property, plant and equipment as security for liabilities. The fair value of the company's buildings is in line with the carrying amount. However, revaluation of the buildings is done at management discretion.
