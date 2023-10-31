ARBICO PLC UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

1

Table of Content

Results at a glance

3

Statement of comprehensive income

4

Statement of financial position

5

Statement of changes in equity

6

Statement of cash flows

7

Notes to the financial statements

8

2

Result at a Glance:

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

2023

2022

2023

2022

SEP

SEP

SEP

SEP

'000

'000

'000

'000

Revenue

4,348,332

6,774,796

4,281,309

6,381,248

Profit/Loss Before

(105,245.00)

72,859

232,162

143,979

Tax

Earnings per share

(0.69)

0.49

1.56

0.97

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

COMPANY SECRETARY FRC/2013/NBA/00000000001615 26th October 2023

3

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED &

SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR

LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER

2023

THE

THE

GROUP

COMPANY

NOTES

9 MONTHS

3 MONTHS

9 MONTHS

3

9 MONTHS

3 MONTHS

9 MONTHS

3 MONTHS

JAN-

MONTHS

JUL- SEPT

JAN- SEPT

JAN- SEPT

JUL- SEPT

JAN- SEPT

JUL- SEPT

SEPT

JUL- SEPT

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2023

2022

2022

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue 6

4,348,332

1,359,961

6774796

2241770

4,281,309

1,349,865

6381248

2032167

Cost of Sales 7

(4,053,311)

(1,432,900)

(6002190)

(3165263)

(3,721,505)

(1,426,937)

-5594116

-2762877

Gross Profit

295,021

(72,939)

772,606

(923,493)

559,804

(77,072)

787,132

(730,710)

Other Operating Income 8

30,375

17,303

8,037

4,509

30,375

17,303

7,921

4,499

Administrative Expenses 9

(430,641)

(188,884)

(707,784)

(351,669)

(358,017)

(134,704)

(651,074)

(340,065)

Expected Credit loss

-

-

.

-

-

Operating (loss)/profit

(105,245)

(244,520)

72,859

(1,270,653)

232,162

(194,473)

143,979

(1,066,276)

Finance income 10

-

-

-

(Loss)/profit before income taxation

(105,245)

(244,520)

72,859

(1,270,653)

232,162

(194,473)

143,979

(1,066,276)

Income Tax Expenses 11

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Loss)/profit For The Period

(105,245)

(244,520)

72,859

(1,270,653)

232,162

(194,473)

143,979

(1,066,276)

Other comprehensive income (loss)/income

-

-

-

-

-

for the year, ne

Total Comprehensive (loss)/Income

(105,245)

(244,520)

72,859

(1,270,653)

232,162

(194,473)

143,979

(1,066,276)

attributable to:

Equity holders of parent

(101,871)

9,467

73,570

(1,271,945)

232,162

(194,473)

Non Controlling Interest

(3,374)

1,333

(711)

1,292

-

-

to

Ordinary equity holders of the parent 12

(0.69)

(1.65)

0.49

(8.56)

1.56

(1.31)

0.97

(7.18)

4

ARBICO PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

NOTES

ASSETS

NON - CURRENT ASSETS

THE GROUP

9 MONTHS

9 MONTHS

JAN-SEPT 2023

JAN-SEPT 2022

JAN-DEC 2022

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

THE COMPANY

9 MONTHS

9 MONTHS

JAN-SEPT 2023

JAN-SEPT 2022

JAN-DEC 2022

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Property Plant and Equipment

13

1,317,242

1,505,370

1,317,242

1,382,713

1,579,986

1,457,348

Intangible Assets

14

2,490

3,280

2,490

3,280

4,070

4,070

Deferred Tax Asset

11

1,261,958

1,261,958

1,261,958

1,261,958

1,261,958

1,261,958

Investment in Subsidiary

15

27,104

27,104

27,104

Other assets

TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS

2,581,690

2,846,014

2,770,608

2,608,793

2,750,480

2,675,055

CURRENT ASSESTS

Inventories

4,340,404

1,788,233

2,904,179

3,205,720

1,292,878

2,276,697

Contract asset

12,600,303

7,205,646

10,716,279

11,719,038

6,827,594

10,256,400

Trade and other receivables

289,593

738,783

5,746,024

1,618,657

2,145,654

7,617,168

Prepayments

8,614,628

4,209,457

5,183,663

8,559,706

3,751,603

4,810,420

Other asset

-

1,093,151

-

-

925,398

Cash and cash equivalents

884,711

910,614

40,869

665,262

1,292,155

12,347

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

26,729,638

14,852,733

25,684,165

25,768,384

15,309,884

25,898,430

TOTAL ASSETS

29,311,329

17,698,747

28,454,773

28,377,177

18,060,364

28,573,485

LIABILITIES

NON - CURRENT LIABILITIES

Share Deposit

22

1,950,000

1,950,000

1,950,000

1,950,000

1,950,000

1,950,000

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY

1,950,000

1,950,000

1,950,000

1,950,000

1,950,000

1,950,000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Contract liability

10,729,308

6,542,089

15,685,856

9,745,351

5,696,691

14,701,899

Bank overdraft

-

151,321

-

151,321

Trade and other payables

19,504,226

9,771,650

10,929,816

19,296,144

9,428,559

11,146,022

Income tax payable

185,999

52,036

217,400

185,999

52,036

217,400

TOATL CURRENT LIABILITY

30,419,534

16,365,775

26,984,393

29,227,494

15,177,286

26,216,642

TOTAL LIABILITY

32,369,534

18,315,775

28,934,393

31,177,494

17,127,286

28,166,642

EQUITY

Share Capital

21

74,250

74,250

74,250

74,250

74,250

74,250

Share Premium

21

141,184

141,184

141,184

141,184

141,184

141,184

1,193,534

1,193,534

Asset revaluation reserve

21

1,193,534

(2,021,030)

1,193,534

(475,890)

Accumulated losses

(4,463,799)

1,193,534

(1,878,821)

(4,209,285)

1,193,534

(1,002,125)

Non-controlling interests

(3,374)

(9,767)

-

-

-

(4,966)

TOTAL EQUITY

(3,058,205)

(617,028)

(479,620)

(2,800,317)

933,078

406,843

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITY

29,311,329

17,698,747

28,454,773

28,377,178

18,060,364

28,573,485

5

ARBICO Plc

Statement of changes in equity

30 September 2023

The Group

Issued Capital (Note

Share Premium (Note

Asset revaluation

Non controlling

21)

21)

surplus

Other reserves

Total

interest

Total

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

As at 1 January 2023

74,250

141,184

1,193,534

(4,361,928)

(2,952,960)

-

(2,952,960)

Effective of adoption of new standard

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

As at 1 January 2023

74,250

141,184

1,193,534

(4,361,928)

(2,952,960)

-

(2,952,960)

Profit/(Loss) for the year/Changes

-

-

-

(101,871)

(101,871)

(3,374)

(105,245)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

(101,871)

(101,871)

(3,374)

(105,245)

Acquisition of subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

At 30 September 2023

74,250

141,184

1,193,534

(4,463,799)

(3,054,831)

(3,374)

(3,058,205)

Issued Capital (Note

Share Premium (Note

Asset revaluation

21)

21)

surplus

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Other reserves

₦'000

Total

₦'000

Non controlling interest

₦'000

Total

₦'000

-

-

-

-

6

ARBICO PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

THE GROUP THE COMPANY

Sept.

Sept

Dec.

Sept.

Sept.

Dec.

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Operating activities

Notes

(Loss)/profit before tax

(105,245)

72,859

514,792

232,162

143,980

441,027

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

13

72,025

193,857

275,018

72,025

193,875

275,038

Amortisation of intangible assets

790

1,579

2,369

790

2,369

Net Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss

9

(54,437)

-

(14,647)

Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment

8&9

-

-

-

Finance income

10

-

Impairment of receivables

9

-

-

-

Expected credit loss - Contract asset

217,913

-

217,913

Expected credit loss - Intercompany receivables

9

-

139,103

-

139,103

Contract asset recognised in revenue

-

-

85,663

Contract liability recognised in revenue

-

(32,430)

268,295

1,094,758

304,977

337,855

1,146,466

Working capital adjustments

Increase in trade and other receivables

252,021

(556,073)

(3,203,669)

(971,993)

(52,860)

(5,000,163)

(Increase)/ decrease in prepayments

(8,494,351)

(55,290)

(2,888,664)

(8,447,469)

64,217

(2,685,998)

increase in inventories

(2,941,842)

(894,338)

(935,795)

(2,061,232)

679,701

(643,952)

Increase in contract asset

(6,310,121)

(5,668,246)

(8,507,657)

(5,546,804)

(5,278,151)

(8,060,327)

Increase/ (decrease) trade and other payables

11,670,744

3,793,273

4,186,166

11,895,128

1,777,619

4,981,411

Increase/(decrease) in advance from customers

-

4,372,913

9,976,221

-

4,527,596

9,985,535

Increase/(decrease) in contract liabilities

4,069,885

-

3,931,326

-

Other asset(restricted)

(525,784)

(504,715)

Income tax paid

11

(39,588)

(39,588)

Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

(1,786,095)

1,260,534

(844,012)

(896,066)

2,055,977

(821,331)

Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

(1,786,095)

1,260,534

(844,012)

(896,066)

2,055,977

(821,331)

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

13

(239,582)

(247,536)

(239,582)

(247,536)

Finance income

1,329

-

-

1,329

-

Proceed from sale of property, plant and equipment

250,332

-

127,694

Purchase of intangible assets

14

1,974

-

1,974

Increase in other Investment

Advance payment in fixed deposit (restricted)

-

Financing activities Movement

10

1,690,206

(837,070)

364,065

(1,174,194)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

1,942,513

(1,075,323)

(247,536)

493,733

(1,412,447)

(247,536)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

156,418

185,211

(1,091,548)

(402,333)

643,530

(1,068,867)

Net foreign exchange difference

-

-

54,437

-

-

14,647

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

728,293

725,403

926,659

1,067,596

648,625

915,246

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

20

884,711

910,614

(110,452)

665,263

1,292,155

(138,974)

7

ARBICO PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Corporate information

Arbico Plc is a company incorporated on 18 June 1958 in Nigeria and commenced business thereafter. The company's shares were quoted on the Stock Exchange on November 30, 1978.

Its principal activities comprise construction and civil engineering as well as investment in and operation of infrastructure. The registered office is located at Plot D Block 7 Industrial Crescent Ilupeju, Lagos.

2. Basis of preparation

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the provisions of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, No. 6 2011, the provision of the Companies and Allied and Matters Act, CAP 20 and the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for land and buildings that have been measured at fair value.

The financial statements are presented in Naira and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand. (₦'000), except when otherwise indicated.

3. Revenue

Construction contracts

The company principally operates fixed price contracts however sometimes the contract cost are varied due to additional works, If the outcome of such a contract can be reliably measured, revenue associated with the construction contract is recognized by reference to the stage of completion of the contract activity at year end (output method e.g. Surveys of Work completed to date) or obligations satisfied. In accordance with IFRS 15 revenue is recognized:

The outcome of a construction contract can be estimated reliably when:

  1. The contract obligation has been performed.
  2. The work done can been accurately estimated or surveyed.
  3. The company's performance does not create an asset with an alternative use to the entity and the company has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date.

When the work done does not satisfy these conditions the contact cost to date is the held as a current asset (recoverable cost).

In applying output method, revenue recognized corresponds to the total contract revenue (as defined below) multiplied by the actual completion rate based on survey of work done. Contract revenue not yet billed are recognized and consequently held as contract assets in current assets.

8

Contract revenue - Contract revenue corresponds to the initial amount of revenue agreed in the contract and any variations in contract work, claims and incentive payments to the extent that it is probable that they will result in revenue; and they are capable of being reliably measured.

Contract costs - Contract costs include costs that relate directly to the specific contract and costs that are attributable to contract activity in general and can be allocated to the contract. Costs that relate directly to a specific contract comprise; site labor costs (including site supervision); costs of materials used in construction; costs of design, cost of depreciation on plant and machinery and technical assistance that is directly related to the contract.

Company contracts are typically negotiated for the construction of a single asset or a group of assets which are closely interrelated or interdependent in terms of their design, technology and function. In certain circumstances, the percentage of completion method is applied to the separately identifiable components of a single contract or to a group of contracts together in order to reflect the substance of a contract or a group of contracts.

Assets covered by a single contract are treated separately when:

  1. The separate proposals have been submitted for each asset.
  2. Each asset has been subject to separate negotiation and the contractor and customer have been able to accept or reject that part of the contract relating to each asset.
  3. The costs and revenues of each asset can be identified.

Contract cost for which their obligations have not been expressly stated or cannot be reliable measured are held as recoverable cost under current assets.

A group of contracts are treated as a single construction contract when:

  1. the group of contracts is negotiated as a single package.
  2. the contracts are so closely interrelated that they are, in effect, part of a single project with an overall profit margin.
  3. the contracts are performed concurrently or in a continuous sequence

The three criteria must be met before combination can occur.

3. Revenue

Revenue

Profit/Loss Before Tax Earnings per share

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

2023

2022

2023

2022

SEP

SEP

SEP

SEP

'000

'000

'000

'000

4,348,332

6,774,796

4,281,309

6,381,248

(105,245)

72,859

232,162

143,979

(0.69)

0.49

1.56

0.97

9

4. Other Income:

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

2023

2022

2023

2022

SEP

SEP

SEP

SEP

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Claims on Insurance

3,202

-

3,202

-

Other Income

27,171

8,037

27,171

7,921

Finance Income

-

-

-

-

30,375

8,037

30,375

7,921

5. Staff cost & Employees Benefit

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

2023

2022

2023

2022

SEP

SEP

SEP

SEP

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Salaries & Wages

99,506

122,235

128,832

89,994

Staff Welfare

1,897

12,651

6,302

12,531

Staff Medical

16,832

24,809

16,503

24,809

Labour

152,341

42,308

19,353

40,188

256,115

202,003

170,990

167,522

6. Plant Property & Equipment

There are no restrictions on title to the items of property, plant and equipment. The Company has not pledged any item of property, plant and equipment as security for liabilities. The fair value of the company's buildings is in line with the carrying amount. However, revaluation of the buildings is done at management discretion.

10

