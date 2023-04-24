Advanced search
    ARBN   CH0110240600

ARBONIA AG

(ARBN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:50:07 2023-04-24 am EDT
10.99 CHF   +0.27%
09:37aArbonia : Attandance figures (German)
PU
04/21General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions
EQ
04/21Arbonia AG Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2022, Payable on 27 April 2023
CI
Arbonia : Attandance figures (German)

04/24/2023 | 09:37am EDT
Präsenzmeldung

Stand um

14:15

An der heutigen GV sind

173

Aktionäre oder Vertreter anwesend

Sie vertreten

46'393'556

Aktienstimmen

Das entspricht

66.78%

des gesamten Aktienkapitals

Davon werden vertreten durch

Unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreter

22'643'744 Aktienstimmen = 48.81%

Generalversammlung | 21. April 2023

Disclaimer

Arbonia AG published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 299 M 1 455 M 1 455 M
Net income 2023 36,7 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net Debt 2023 190 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 749 M 839 M 839 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 532
Free-Float 72,3%
Managers and Directors
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Daniel Wüest Chief Financial Officer
Peter E. Bodmer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Markus Oppliger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz Haller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBONIA AG-15.17%839
SAINT-GOBAIN12.38%28 799
ASSA ABLOY AB8.09%26 045
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.44.68%12 955
MASCO CORPORATION8.83%11 448
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-7.13%11 151
