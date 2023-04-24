|
Arbonia : Attandance figures (German)
Präsenzmeldung
Stand um
14:15
An der heutigen GV sind
173
Aktionäre oder Vertreter anwesend
Sie vertreten
46'393'556
Aktienstimmen
Das entspricht
66.78%
des gesamten Aktienkapitals
Davon werden vertreten durch
Unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreter
22'643'744 Aktienstimmen = 48.81%
Generalversammlung | 21. April 2023
Disclaimer
Arbonia AG published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:36:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Sales 2023
|
1 299 M
1 455 M
1 455 M
|Net income 2023
|
36,7 M
41,1 M
41,1 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
190 M
213 M
213 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|20,7x
|Yield 2023
|2,96%
|Capitalization
|
749 M
839 M
839 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,61x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 532
|Free-Float
|72,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ARBONIA AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|10,96 CHF
|Average target price
|15,03 CHF
|Spread / Average Target
|37,2%