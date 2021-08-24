Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Arbonia AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBN   CH0110240600

ARBONIA AG

(ARBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arbonia : Bilanzmedien- und Analystenkonferenz August 2021

08/24/2021 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 results 2021

Alexander von Witzleben Daniel Wüest

Overview H1 2021

Key metrics (CHF M), continuing operations as reported1

Net revenues

EBITDA

Capex

EBITDA margin

+11.2%

+19.5%

8.4% 9.2% 11.5%

+51.5%

529 493

589

+49.0%

68

45 45

H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021

Strong revenue growth H1 2020 to H1 2021 of +19.5% (+16.5% organic) but also compared to H1 2019 (+11.2%; +14.5% organic)

H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021

Despite higher raw material prices strong increase of EBITDA and margin compared to H1 2020 and H1 2019 due to increase of productivity

-13.0% +6.9%

43 35 37

H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021

Increased capex compared to H1 2020 due to accelerated capex program on back of announced sale of Windows Division

Strong revenue growth and increase of profitability

compared to H1 2020 but also H1 2019

1 H1 2019 net revenues and EBITDA calculated on a pro forma basis

H1 results 2021 | 24th August 2021

2

Agenda

  1. Group results H1 2021
  2. Construction environment
  3. Divisional highlights H1 2021 and outlook
  4. Guidance Questions

H1 results 2021 | 24th August 2021

3

Income Statement

As reported, continuing operations

In CHF M

H1 2021

in %

H1 2020

in %

Net revenues

588.6

100.0

492.5

100.0

Cost of material and goods

-264.9

-45.0I

-221.5

-45.0

Personnel expenses

-189.0

-32.1I

-171.4

-34.8

Other operating expenses

-78.0

-13.3I

-70.6

-14.3

EBITDA

67.6

II

11.5

45.3

9.2

Depreciation, amortisation

-25.0

-4.2

-23.1

-4.7

EBITA

42.6

7.2

22.3

4.5

PPA amortisation

-7.7

-1.3

-7.4

-1.5

EBIT

34.9

III

5.9

14.9

3.0

Net financial result

-2.5

IV

-0.4

-7.1

-1.4

Group result before income tax

32.4

5.5

7.8

1.6

Income tax expense

-8.8

-1.5

-1.9

-0.4

Group result from contin. operations

23.6

V

4.0

5.9

1.2

Group result from discont. operations

13.3

2.3

-1.3

-0.3

Group result

36.9

6.3

4.6

0.9

    1. Net revenues (+20%)
  • Increasing raw material prices offset by price increases and productivity gains (relative lower personnel expense ratio)
  1. EBITDA (+49%)
  • EBITDA up 49.0%, margin increase of 2.3%-points
  • Margin increase at or above 11% across all Divisions
  1. EBIT (+135%)
  • EBIT up 134.7% despite higher D&A

IV Net financial result

  • Positive impact due to positive FX effects and lower financing costs
  1. Net profit (+300%)
  • Net profit quadrupled

H1 results 2021 | 24th August 2021

4

Overview H1 2021

Performance by Division, continuing operations3

All figures in CHF M1

Net revenues

Arbonia

Sanitary

Group

HVAC

Equipment

Doors

+11%

+11%

+12%

+20%

+8%

+24%

+15%

+13%

529.1 492.5

588.6

304.9

274.6 246.1

71.7

68.5

77.7

182.8 178.0 203.9

Windows

+8%

+13%

159.3 152.4 171.6

EBITDA2

+52%

+49%

44.6

45.3

67.6

+66%

+58%

20.2

21.3

33.6

+38%

+45%

+32%

+54%

6.5

6.2

9.5

22.4

23.4

30.8

+397%

+103%

3.7

9.1

18.4

EBITDA margins2

8.4% 9.2% 11.5%

7.4% 8.7% 11.0%

9.0% 9.0% 12.2%

15.1%

12.2% 13.2%

10.7%

2.3% 6.0%

1

Not currency adjusted - for adjustments see slide

"Organic growth"

2

EBITDA figures with one-time effects (as reported)

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

3

H1 2019 Arbonia Group net revenues and EBITDA calculated on a pro forma basis

H1 results 2021 | 24th August 2021

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Arbonia AG published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARBONIA AG
01:14aARBONIA : with marked increase in revenue and profitability compared to previous..
PU
01:14aARBONIA : Bilanzmedien- und Analystenkonferenz August 2021
PU
01:14aARBONIA : First Semester Report 2021
PU
01:14aARBONIA : First Semester Financial Report 2021
PU
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Arbonia with marked increase in -2-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Arbonia with marked increase in revenue and profitability compared t..
DJ
07/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Baidu, Canopy Growth, General Motors, Laredo Petroleum..
04/30ARBONIA : Acquires Serbian Ventilation Manufacturer Termovent Komerc
MT
04/30ARBONIA : acquires Serbian manufacturer of ventilation units
EQ
04/30Arbonia AG signed an agreement to acquire Termovent Komerc d.o.o.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARBONIA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 101 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
Net income 2021 101 M 110 M 110 M
Net cash 2021 191 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 1 194 M 1 307 M 1 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 993
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart ARBONIA AG
Duration : Period :
Arbonia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBONIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,26 CHF
Average target price 18,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Wüest Chief Financial Officer
Peter E. Bodmer Independent Non-Executive Director
Markus Oppliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Heinz Haller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBONIA AG21.89%1 307
SAINT-GOBAIN67.41%38 846
ASSA ABLOY AB37.93%35 560
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED37.41%15 408
MASCO CORPORATION10.56%15 042
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.14.52%13 536