Arbonia : First Semester Financial Report 2021

in 1 000 CHF
For the six months
For the six months
ended 30/06/2021
ended 30/06/2020
Group result
36
895
4 599
Depreciation and amortisation
32
684
41 141
Profit/loss on disposal of non-current assets
- 475
- 131
Changes in non-cash transactions
10
783
10 115
Net interest expense
2
669
3 149
Income tax expense
12
100
1 361
Changes in working capital and current liabilities
- 32 912
- 27 283
Interest paid
- 3 045
- 3 559
Interest received
13
89
Income tax paid
- 7 103
- 8 481
Cash flows from operating activities - net
51 609
21 000
To investment activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and investment property
- 40 925
- 38 547
Purchases of intangible assets
- 1 119
- 979
Acquisition of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired)
- 5 531
Issuance of financial assets
- 174
- 3 332
From divestment activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and investment property
2 824
7 491
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
4
Repayment of financial assets
1
3
Cash flows from investing activities - net
- 44 924
- 35 360
From financing activities
Proceeds from financial debts
40 176
45 495
To financing activities
Repayment of financial debts and lease liabilities
- 28 419
- 22 877
Dividends and distribution from capital contribution reserves
- 32 486
Purchase of treasury shares
- 6 266
- 921
Cash flows from financing activities - net
- 26 995
21 697
Effects of translation differences on cash and cash equivalents
421
- 687
Change in cash and cash equivalents
- 19 889
6 650
Reconciliation of change in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents as of 01/01 continuing operations
52 107
58 354
Cash and cash equivalents as of 01/01 discontinued operations
6 541
Cash and cash equivalents as of 30/06 continuing operations
33 106
65 004
Cash and cash equivalents as of 30/06 discontinued operations
5 653
Change in cash and cash equivalents
- 19 889
6 650
