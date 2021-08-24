Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Arbonia AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBN   CH0110240600

ARBONIA AG

(ARBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arbonia : First Semester Financial Report 2021

08/24/2021 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arbonia

9

First Semester Report 2021

Interim Consolidated

Financial Statements

Arbonia Group

10

Arbonia

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Arbonia Group

First Semester Report 2021

Consolidated Income Statement (condensed)

in 1 000 CHF

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30/06/2021

ended 30/06/2020

restated 1

%

%

Continuing operations

Net revenues

588 583

100.0

492 537

100.0

Other operating income and capitalised own services

10 505

1.8

9 731

2.0

Changes in inventories of semi-finished and finished goods

351

0.1

6 554

1.3

Cost of material and goods

- 264 901

- 45.0

- 221 487

- 45.0

Personnel expenses

- 188 961

- 32.1

- 171 372

- 34.8

Other operating expenses

- 77 997

- 13.3

- 70 620

- 14.3

EBITDA

67 580

11.5

45 343

9.2

Depreciation and amortisation

- 24 983

- 4.2

- 23 050

- 4.7

Amortisation of intangible assets from acquisitions

- 7 700

- 1.3

- 7 425

- 1.5

EBIT

34 896

5.9

14 867

3.0

Net financial result

- 2 489

- 0.4

- 7 088

- 1.4

Group result before income tax

32 407

5.5

7 779

1.6

Income tax expense

- 8 842

- 1.5

- 1 883

- 0.4

Group result from continuing operations

23 565

4.0

5 896

1.2

Group result from discontinued operations after taxes

13 329

2.3

- 1 298

- 0.3

Group result

36 895

6.3

4 599

0.9

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Arbonia AG

36 895

4 599

Earnings per share from continuing operations in CHF

0.34

0.09

Earnings per share from discontinued operations in CHF

0.19

- 0.02

Earnings per share in CHF

0.53

0.07

Basic and diluted earnings are identical.

1 see note 6

EBITDA = Earnings before financial results, tax, depreciation and amortisation

EBIT = Earnings before financial results and tax

The notes on pages 15 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Arbonia

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Arbonia Group

11

First Semester Report 2021

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (condensed)

in 1 000 CHF

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30/06/2021

ended 30/06/2020

Group result

36 895

4

599

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to income statement

Remeasurements of employee benefit obligations

15 223

- 10 540

Total items that will not be reclassified to income statement

15 223

- 10 540

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement

Currency translation differences

17 035

- 28 670

Cumulative currency translation differences transferred to the income statement

- 83

Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement

16 952

- 28 670

Total other comprehensive income after taxes

32 175

- 39 210

Total comprehensive income

69 070

- 34 611

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Arbonia AG

69 070

- 34 611

Total comprehensive income from continuing operations

43 432

- 18 970

Total comprehensive income from discontinued operations

25 637

- 15 641

The notes on pages 15 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

12

Arbonia

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Arbonia Group

First Semester Report 2021

Consolidated Balance Sheet (condensed)

in 1 000 CHF

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

30/06/2020

%

%

%

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

33 106

52 107

65 004

Receivables and other assets

177 075

111 248

178 620

Inventories and contract assets

165 568

145 216

212 517

Deferred expenses

8 516

5 241

6 654

Assets held for sale

314 918

283 292

2 190

Current assets

699 183

42.1

597 104

39.4

464 985

30.3

Property, plant, equipment and investment

property

582 203

549 190

654 904

Intangible assets and goodwill

346 699

341 090

367 049

Deferred income tax assets

7 615

7 206

7 570

Capitalised pension surplus

17 945

12 315

29 780

Financial assets

8 135

8 265

11 106

Non-current assets

962 597

57.9

918 066

60.6

1 070 409

69.7

Total assets

1 661 780

100.0

1 515 170

100.0

1 535 394

100.0

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Liabilities

180 070

132 448

174 999

Financial debt

31 607

10 797

75 683

Accruals and deferred income

92 164

67 179

104 707

Provisions

10 273

10 418

16 384

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

111 461

100 498

Current liabilities

425 575

25.6

321 340

21.2

371 773

24.2

Financial debt

172 505

168 696

187 952

Other liabilities

16 872

15 476

15 460

Provisions

10 138

9 463

11 982

Deferred income tax liabilities

50 424

49 265

54 212

Employee benefit obligations

58 647

57 715

54 368

Non-current liabilities

308 586

18.6

300 615

19.8

323 974

21.1

Total liabilities

734 161

44.2

621 955

41.0

695 747

45.3

Total shareholders' equity

927 619

55.8

893 215

59.0

839 647

54.7

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1 661 780

100.0

1 515 170

100.0

1 535 394

100.0

The notes on pages 15 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Arbonia

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Arbonia Group

13

First Semester Report 2021

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (condensed)

in 1 000 CHF

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30/06/2021

ended 30/06/2020

Group result

36

895

4 599

Depreciation and amortisation

32

684

41 141

Profit/loss on disposal of non-current assets

- 475

- 131

Changes in non-cash transactions

10

783

10 115

Net interest expense

2

669

3 149

Income tax expense

12

100

1 361

Changes in working capital and current liabilities

- 32 912

- 27 283

Interest paid

- 3 045

- 3 559

Interest received

13

89

Income tax paid

- 7 103

- 8 481

Cash flows from operating activities - net

51 609

21 000

To investment activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and investment property

- 40 925

- 38 547

Purchases of intangible assets

- 1 119

- 979

Acquisition of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired)

- 5 531

Issuance of financial assets

- 174

- 3 332

From divestment activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and investment property

2 824

7 491

Proceeds from sale of intangible assets

4

Repayment of financial assets

1

3

Cash flows from investing activities - net

- 44 924

- 35 360

From financing activities

Proceeds from financial debts

40 176

45 495

To financing activities

Repayment of financial debts and lease liabilities

- 28 419

- 22 877

Dividends and distribution from capital contribution reserves

- 32 486

Purchase of treasury shares

- 6 266

- 921

Cash flows from financing activities - net

- 26 995

21 697

Effects of translation differences on cash and cash equivalents

421

- 687

Change in cash and cash equivalents

- 19 889

6 650

Reconciliation of change in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents as of 01/01 continuing operations

52 107

58 354

Cash and cash equivalents as of 01/01 discontinued operations

6 541

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30/06 continuing operations

33 106

65 004

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30/06 discontinued operations

5 653

Change in cash and cash equivalents

- 19 889

6 650

The notes on pages 15 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arbonia AG published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARBONIA AG
01:14aARBONIA : with marked increase in revenue and profitability compared to previous..
PU
01:14aARBONIA : Bilanzmedien- und Analystenkonferenz August 2021
PU
01:14aARBONIA : First Semester Report 2021
PU
01:14aARBONIA : First Semester Financial Report 2021
PU
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Arbonia with marked increase in -2-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Arbonia with marked increase in revenue and profitability compared t..
DJ
07/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Baidu, Canopy Growth, General Motors, Laredo Petroleum..
04/30ARBONIA : Acquires Serbian Ventilation Manufacturer Termovent Komerc
MT
04/30ARBONIA : acquires Serbian manufacturer of ventilation units
EQ
04/30Arbonia AG signed an agreement to acquire Termovent Komerc d.o.o.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARBONIA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 101 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
Net income 2021 101 M 110 M 110 M
Net cash 2021 191 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 1 194 M 1 307 M 1 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 993
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart ARBONIA AG
Duration : Period :
Arbonia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBONIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,26 CHF
Average target price 18,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Wüest Chief Financial Officer
Peter E. Bodmer Independent Non-Executive Director
Markus Oppliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Heinz Haller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBONIA AG21.89%1 307
SAINT-GOBAIN67.41%38 846
ASSA ABLOY AB37.93%35 560
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED37.41%15 408
MASCO CORPORATION10.56%15 042
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.14.52%13 536