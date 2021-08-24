Arbonia : First Semester Financial Report 2021

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (condensed)

in 1 000 CHF For the six months For the six months

ended 30/06/2021 ended 30/06/2020

Group result 36 895 4 599

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to income statement

Remeasurements of employee benefit obligations 15 223 - 10 540

Total items that will not be reclassified to income statement 15 223 - 10 540

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement

Currency translation differences 17 035 - 28 670

Cumulative currency translation differences transferred to the income statement - 83

Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement 16 952 - 28 670

Total other comprehensive income after taxes 32 175 - 39 210

Total comprehensive income 69 070 - 34 611

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Arbonia AG 69 070 - 34 611

Total comprehensive income from continuing operations 43 432 - 18 970